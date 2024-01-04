Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why I Am Even More Bullish After Cleveland-Cliffs Failed To Buy U.S. Steel

Jan. 04, 2024 10:17 AM ET
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Cleveland-Cliffs lost the bid for United States Steel to Japan's Nippon Steel but remains resilient with a healthy balance sheet and strong free cash flow.
  • The company's focus on aggressive share buybacks and positive industry outlook indicates strong distribution potential.
  • The undervaluation of the steel sector suggests a possible re-rating for Cleveland-Cliffs, with a price target exceeding $30.
New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

Introduction

A Happy New Year, everyone!

In the first days of 2024, I want to discuss a stock I started covering during the 2014/2015 commodity crash and manufacturing recession.

As the title of this article already gave away, that

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
29.3K Followers

Comments (7)

T
TrustTheMF
Today, 11:07 AM
Comments (127)
Well analyzed article, Leo! I am now Following. Thanks!
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:17 AM
Comments (11.1K)
@TrustTheMF I highly appreciate that!
C
Cassidy Run
Today, 10:39 AM
Comments (3.8K)
Thanks for the continued coverage, Leo.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:44 AM
Comments (11.1K)
@Cassidy Run The pleasure is all mine!
p
peanut_gallery
Today, 10:33 AM
Comments (58)
"Even more bullish" but only a buy, not a strong buy...lol
Carson7 profile picture
Carson7
Today, 10:25 AM
Comments (3.71K)
I like copper production better..
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:30 AM
Comments (11.1K)
@Carson7 I’m working on a copper article :-)
