Introduction

A Happy New Year, everyone!

In the first days of 2024, I want to discuss a stock I started covering during the 2014/2015 commodity crash and manufacturing recession.

As the title of this article already gave away, that company is Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF). When I started covering the company, it was named Cliffs Natural Resources and very different from the current company.

My most recent coverage of the stock was on November 19, when I wrote an article titled "Steel Perfection - Why I'm Bullish On Cleveland-Cliffs."

Since that article, shares are up roughly 20%, outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 14 points.

One of the major things that happened since then is the acquisition of United States Steel (X). The buyer wasn't Cleveland-Cliffs, but Japan's Nippon Steel (OTCPK:NPSCY).

In this article, I'll dive into this deal, explain what it means for Cleveland-Cliffs, and why this could be even better news for CLF shareholders.

So, as we have a lot to discuss, let's get right to it!

The Hunt For United States Steel

United States Steel is one of the steel stocks I have covered for many years.

Especially in recent years, it went from being an unloved steel stock to a corporation with a lot of future potential, as I wrote articles like this one on November 2.

The company was getting close to the end of massive capital investments in production capacity, which was starting to boost income, free cash flow, and lower capital expenditures.

United States Steel

Furthermore, as the stock was trading at an attractive price, it was a highly attractive takeover target.

Unfortunately, for Cleveland-Cliffs, which was among the bidders, Japan's Nippon Steel got the deal done - at least pre-approval.

Reuters

As reported by Reuters (emphasis added):

Cleveland-Cliffs' pursuit prompted U.S. Steel to launch a sale process four months ago. In a meeting of its board of directors on Sunday, U.S. Steel deemed Nippon's offer superior to a sale to Cleveland-Cliffs, which had raised its bid in the high $40-per-share range, people familiar with the matter said. Nucor (NUE), the largest U.S. steelmaker, offered to acquire U.S. Steel in partnership with another company, one of the sources said. The identity of that company could not be learned. ArcelorMittal (MT) also pursued U.S. Steel, Reuters has reported. Nippon and ArcelorMittal own a plant in Alabama that produces steel sheet products by processing semi-finished products, or slabs, procured from local and overseas suppliers. They are also investing about $1 billion in an electric arc furnace.

In reaction to this deal, MarketBeat raised the question, who's next?

According to their report, the steel industry has a history of consolidation, with notable mergers such as Mittal Steel's acquisition of Arcelor in 2006 and Cleveland-Cliffs' purchase of AK Steel in 2020.

While Cleveland-Cliffs' offer was rejected, the deal is far from over.

Opposition from the United Steelworkers union and bipartisan resistance in Congress, citing national security concerns, adds complexity to the deal.

Meanwhile, regulatory scrutiny by the Committee on Foreign Investments in the U.S. ("CFIUS") could further impact the acquisition.

My personal opinion is that I would like to keep ownership of U.S. Steel in American hands. I believe that critical industries should be owned by domestic owners, which is an opinion shared by Senator John Fetterman, who vowed to block the deal. I expect that he will get more (bipartisan?) support.

So What If CLF Didn't Get X?

Having that said, let's assume Nippon gets the deal done. It would obviously mean that CLF won't get a shot at a massive inorganic growth spurt.

However, that's O.K. After all, Cleveland-Cliffs has spent the past few years going from a company that produces no steel to becoming one of the biggest producers after buying AK Steel and ArcelorMittal's U.S. assets.

In 2022, I shared the following overview, which shows the company's fully integrated business model, spanning input production like pallets and HBI to high-quality steel products that go very far up the value chain.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Even better, the company has a low-risk supply chain, as almost all of its operations are in the Midwest, which de-risks its supply chain on top of bringing benefits like economic re-shoring in the United States.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Furthermore, after these major deals, the company has spent a lot of time lowering its balance sheet debt.

While I expect that CLF will try to buy United States Steel at a lower price if the Nippon deal is potentially rejected, it now finds itself in a position where it has a healthy balance sheet and a lot of free cash flow.

Hence, CEO Goncalves emphasized that the company had reached its net debt target of $3.0 billion and declared that, with CLF shares being significantly undervalued, capital allocation would now prioritize more aggressive share buybacks under the existing repurchase authorization.

Data by YCharts

Cleveland-Cliffs, which has a $10.3 billion market cap, is expected to end 2024 with $2.5 billion in net debt, which would imply a 1.0x EBITDA net leverage ratio.

Furthermore, the average annual free cash flow result of 2023-2025 is currently expected to be $1.2 billion. This translates to 12% of its market cap.

As there is no need to further focus on debt reduction, the company could, technically speaking, distribute more than 10% of its market cap to shareholders - after capital expenditures.

This shows how much distribution power this company has!

Even better, it excludes the outlook of a stronger steel industry.

Hence, it also helps that the company continues to see strong tailwinds - despite general economic headwinds.

The third quarter, for example, marked a significant milestone, with CLF setting a new company record for direct automotive shipments.

On top of that, the company's cost reduction performance, with a $31 per net ton improvement in Q3, is a key factor contributing to its growth prospects.

The expectation of further cost reductions in Q4 and ongoing initiatives to enhance operational efficiency position the company for sustained growth.

It also makes the case that the entire industry remains undervalued.

According to CEO Goncalves (emphasis added):

We identified U.S. Steel as an extremely undervalued company with significant synergy potential when combined with Cleveland-Cliffs, creating a union-friendly American champion among the top-10 steelmakers in the world. Even though U.S. Steel's Board of Directors and CEO chose to go a different direction with a foreign buyer, their move validates our view that our sector remains undervalued by the broader market, and that a multiple re-rating for Cleveland-Cliffs is long overdue. We congratulate U.S. Steel on their announcement and wish them luck in closing the transaction with Nippon Steel.

In other words, Mr. Goncalves is saying that this deal will shed some more light on the attractiveness of the American steel industry.

I agree with that, as it benefits from massive re-shoring opportunities, rising trade tensions with China, potential exposure opportunities, and the increasing demand for steel used in renewable technologies.

I believe that if it weren't for the longer-term decline in economic growth expectations, as shown by the ISM Manufacturing Index, CLF would be trading much higher.

The chart below compares the ISM Manufacturing Index to the CLF stock price.

TradingView (CLF, ISM Index)

This brings me to the valuation.

Valuation

Using the data in the chart below:

CLF is currently trading at a blended operating cash flow ("OCF") multiple of 4.6x.

The company's normalized valuation multiple is 6.8x.

In 2025, the company is expected to generate $4.45 in OCF per share. A return to a 6.8x multiple by incorporation of that number could result in a fair price target of roughly $30, which is roughly 50% above the current price.

Also, bear in mind that analysts expect a prolonged decline in OCF caused by slower economic growth and moderating steel prices. In 2023, OCF is expected to decline by 3%, followed by an expected decline of 19% in 2024. This is incorporated in the valuation.

FAST Graphs

I believe that if the U.S. economy is able to recover in 2024, we could see higher OCF and earnings expectations, which could further propel the CLF stock price.

Based on everything said so far, I stick to a Buy rating. However, after the recent rally of more than 20%, I would recommend waiting for a pullback before buying or adding more exposure.

On a longer-term basis, I expect shares to rise to more than $30, followed by more upside if CLF is able to boost shareholder distributions and benefit from a wide range of long-term tailwinds.

Takeaway

Despite losing the bid for United States Steel, CLF remains resilient.

CEO Goncalves emphasizes the company's robust position with a healthy balance sheet and substantial free cash flow.

With a focus on aggressive share buybacks and a positive industry outlook, CLF has strong shareholder distribution potential.

Meanwhile, the undervaluation of the steel sector, highlighted by Goncalves, suggests a possible re-rating for CLF.

While the recent stock price rally prompts caution, the long-term outlook, coupled with a potential economic recovery, positions CLF as a compelling buy with a price target exceeding $30.