Movado: Watch For This Cash-Rich Dividend Payer

Jan. 04, 2024 10:25 AM ETMovado Group, Inc. (MOV) Stock
Antti Leinonen profile picture
Antti Leinonen
Summary

  • Movado is well-positioned to withstand weak demand due to its strong balance sheet and large cash position.
  • The company sells watches under its own brands and licensed fashion brands, with licensed brands accounting for half of its annual revenue.
  • Movado's stock is slightly above its fair value, but its capital-light business model and high dividend yield make it an attractive investment for income-seeking investors.

Movado (NYSE:MOV) is a house of various watch brands including own and licensed brands. For rather obvious reasons, the demand for watches has been challenging.

Movado is in a great position to go through a period of

Antti Leinonen profile picture
Antti Leinonen
I focus on investment ideas about companies that pay a (healthy) dividend while you wait for capital appreciation. I like to see a good company that pays a dividend. The shares of the company are for a temporary reason undervalued compared to its fundamentals, peers, historical levels and/or the market. Technically and fundamentally there needs to be potential and high odds for capital appreciation by foreseeable catalysts. These elements provide a simple filter to invest in companies that reward shareholders in two ways. I often cover HVAC related stocks since that's the industry in which I was professionally involved with before turning into full-time investor. My name is Antti Leinonen and I'm a private full-time investor from Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MOV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

