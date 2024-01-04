Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oxford Square Capital: Staying Away From This 14.5% Yielding BDC

Jan. 04, 2024 10:27 AM ETOxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.99K Followers

Summary

  • Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a small BDC with a market cap of just over $150 million.
  • The company's asset allocation strategy heavily emphasizes collateralized loan obligation (CLO) structured finance investments, which introduce different risk factors.
  • The company's historical performance has diverged from the overall BDC market, and its share price has been negatively impacted (on a relative basis) by higher interest rates.
  • In this article, I elaborate on the key elements within OXSQ's portfolio that substantiate the thesis of avoiding this BDC.
display stock market exchange and charts information

Nikada

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is a small size BDC with a current market of cap of just above $150 million.

From the underlying structure perspective and how the focus is put on distributing dividends from debt-like investments, OXSQ is quite

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.99K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OXSQ Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OXSQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OXSQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.