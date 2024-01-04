Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eastman Kodak: Down But Not Out

Jan. 04, 2024 10:39 AM ETEastman Kodak Company (KODK) Stock1 Comment
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.72K Followers

Summary

  • Eastman Kodak's stock has experienced a significant decline over the past 39+ months, down over $5 per share or 58%+.
  • The stock currently has a high earnings yield of 18.45%, making it an attractive investment option.
  • The company's assets are undervalued, with a book value per share well above the current stock price, and it has shown encouraging liquidity and margin trends.

Kodak World Headquarters Building

wellesenterprises

Intro

We wrote about Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) in September 2020 when the stock's implied volatility spike had us looking at option selling strategies. Above-average implied volatility levels essentially mean more fear in the market where a large 'expected

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.72K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/Investing & Trading Opportunist

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Rex Rode profile picture
Rex Rode
Today, 11:21 AM
Comments (2.93K)
-7% revenue growth is not very attractive...Without growth, this company continues to die a slow death. At a certain point, U have to ask yourself why is this company still even in business? No one would miss it.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About KODK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KODK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KODK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.