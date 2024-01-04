Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Markets And Fed Minutes See Path For Rate Cuts In 2024

James Picerno
Summary

  • Fed funds futures are currently pricing in high odds for no change in rates at this month’s FOMC meeting (Jan. 31), but a rate cut is seen as moderately likely in March and again in May.
  • Support for anticipating cuts is also found in the policy-sensitive US 2-year Treasury yield, which remains far below the Fed’s current 5.25%-to-5.50% target range.
  • A model that estimates policy conditions based on unemployment and inflation suggests that the Fed has room to cut and still leave a degree of inflation-fighting conditions in place.
  • Yesterday’s release of Fed minutes for December provides additional, albeit cautious, support for expecting rate cuts.
  • Next week’s consumer inflation report for December (Jan. 11) may cast a longer shadow over expectations.

Uncertainty is as thick as ever for diving into what awaits in the year ahead, but there’s still a growing consensus building that the Federal Reserve will soon start cutting interest rates. Although some analysts caution that

James Picerno
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

