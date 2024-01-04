Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Netstreit: 3 Reasons To Buy This REIT As Real Estate Rebounds

Jan. 04, 2024 10:53 AM ETNETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) StockO, ADC
REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
1.32K Followers

Summary

  • Netstreit is a small-cap net lease REIT with a diverse portfolio of single-tenant retail assets.
  • The company owns over 500 properties in 45 states, with more than two-thirds of annual base rent derived from investment-grade tenants.
  • Netstreit's growth strategy, high-quality portfolio, and lack of refinancing obligations make it stand out in the crowded net lease REIT space.

Tree Growth In nature And beautiful morning

ArtRachen01

Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) is a small-cap net lease REIT with a high quality, diverse portfolio of single tenant retail assets. NTST launched in 2020 and has attracted attention in the net lease space with a portfolio of primarily investment grade rated

This article was written by

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
1.32K Followers
I am a real estate professional with nearly a decade of experience across valuation, research, and portfolio acquisitions. Having spent my career with a big four firm and an S&P500 real estate investment trust, I am intimately familiar with the public real estate markets and REIT analysis.I created REITer’s Digest to share my thoughts and expertise on real estate, REITs, and fundamental investing concepts to help investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPC, O, NTST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NTST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NTST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NTST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.