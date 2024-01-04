Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gilead's Dividend Growth Potential Looks Phenomenal

Jan. 04, 2024 10:57 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stock
Valuentum profile picture
Valuentum
17.85K Followers

Summary

  • Gilead Sciences is recovering from reduced Veklury (remdesivir) revenue following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The company, however, is making progress in HIV product sales and oncology, the latter it expects to make up one-third of its business by 2030.
  • Gilead's strong free cash flow generation easily covers its dividend payment, and we find its ~3.6% dividend yield quite attractive. Gilead's dividend growth potential is phenomenal, in our view.
  • Shares trade at an attractive low double-digit forward P/E ratio, and we think they deserve a much higher multiple.

Maker Of Coronavirus Trial Drug Remdesivir, Gilead Sciences. Inc., Reports Positive Data Coming From Trials

Justin Sullivan

By Valuentum Analysts

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) used to be a stock market darling. The firm's drug Sovaldi and its successor Harvoni, a once-daily oral treatment of hepatitis C [HCV] infection, were at one time its key product drivers and accounted for a

This article was written by

Valuentum profile picture
Valuentum
17.85K Followers
We offer subscriptions and exclusive newsletters. Visit our website at www.valuentum.com for more information. Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area. Valuentum is not a money manager, broker, or financial advisor. Valuentum is a publisher of financial information. Please read our Disclaimer that applies to all articles published on Seeking Alpha: http://www.valuentum.com/categories/20110613. Follow us on Twitter: @Valuentum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Brian Nelson owns shares in SPY, SCHG, QQQ, DIA, VOT, BITO, RSP, and IWM. Valuentum owns SPY, SCHG, QQQ, VOO, and DIA. Brian Nelson's household owns shares in HON, DIS, HAS, NKE, DIA, RSP, SCHG, QQQ, and VOO. Some of the other securities written about in this article may be included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios. Contact Valuentum for more information about its editorial policies.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GILD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GILD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GILD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.