Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) is a major food supplier to supermarkets and consumers. We are talking about some major brands, like Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, and Slim Jim, among others. Volume has declined in recent years, but the company has made up for this with pricing action. Volume declines stem from stiff competition and product/mix shifts, and we believe inflation in pricing that has impacted the number of items consumers can afford at the market.

However, we view CAG stock as a value name with a bountiful yield that deserves consideration for the income section of your portfolio. Shares have been hit hard in recent years:

Data by YCharts

We see the decline here was sharp over the last 6 months. We think CAG shares can rebound here, and you can collect income along the way. Here is how we think you play it if you are trading:

The Play

Target entry 1: $28.30-$28.50 (33% of position)

Target entry 2: $26.25-$26.50 (67% of position)

Target exit: $32 if one leg, 31 if two legs

Stop loss: $23

Options considerations are reserved for members of our investing group, but there are several approaches for put selling and buy-writes we would embrace.

Discussion

The company just reported fiscal Q2 earnings, and they show ongoing volume declines. There was a 3.4% decrease in organic net sales, and this was driven by a 0.5% negative impact from price/mix, partially attributable to an increase in strategic investments, and a 2.9% decrease in volume, primarily due to continued lower consumption trends in specific brands. Total revenue was $3.2 billion.

Of course, margins are key. Margins have narrowed, which is partly why earnings have been pressured, and as such, the stock has been crushed, but we see it in value territory now. CAG is a "hold your nose and buy for value and income" play.

Gross margin decreased 145 basis points to 26.4% in fiscal Q2, while adjusted gross margin decreased 129 basis points to 26.9%. As a result of lower sales and margins, gross profit dropped 8.2% to $847 million, while adjusted gross profit was down to $862 million, falling 7.6%. These trends are concerning, but the company is stepping up its activity in promotion and is now adjusting compensation to preserve operating margin. Adjusted selling and administrative expenses decreased 4.1% to $279 million, primarily driven by lower incentive compensation compared to the prior-year quarter. However, when including advertising and promotion, these expenses were up 6.8%.

Turning to earnings power, adjusted EBITDA, decreased 7.0% to $661 million in the quarter. Adjusted net income fell 12.9% to $341 million, or $0.71 per share. These declines, which the market saw coming, are a reason why CAG shares have declined. After all, in the long run, stocks are priced commensurate with earnings.

What about as we look ahead? It does not matter where we have been, but where we are going. Folks, the business ebbs and flows, but people need to eat. Conagra has its products on store shelves everywhere. Input costs rose from inflation, but that has normalized. The supply chain is healthier. Transport costs are elevated, but pricing power persists. There is a debt load here, and it is a sizable $9 billion, and with rates higher, interest expense was up to $113 million in the quarter. However, debt is being paid down. But based on this performance, management lowered fiscal 2024 guidance to levels we think are attainable.

Net sales are now seen down 1-2% for the year. Adjusted earnings are seen at $2.57 per share at the mid-point. With a $28.50 share price, we are at 11.1X FWD EPS. We believe this level is attractive for investment as the leverage ratio continues to decline. Moreover, the company pays a dividend, and one that continues to grow:

Seeking Alpha

Based on this trajectory, we expect a dividend increase to $0.36 quarterly at the end of the fiscal year. This translates to $1.44 annually, or a 5% yield. The dividend safety grade here is a B from Seeking Alpha's Quant.

As we move forward, we expect Conagra Brands, Inc. sales to base out after these declines. Earnings, too, should find a base around $2.50, assuming debt continues to be paid down, margins hold around 27%, and volumes even remotely stabilize. After this decline, we believe it is time to make a bet on Conagra Brands, Inc. shares here.