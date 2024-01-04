Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ARISE-HF Phase 3 Trial Likely To Disappoint Due To Multiple Red Flags

AR Capital Menagement
Summary

  • Applied Therapeutics has encountered significant valuation challenges since its IPO, primarily due to the limited efficacy of its Aldose Reductase Inhibitors (ARI) franchise.
  • The company is expected to release topline data from ARISE-HF, a phase 3 trial examining AT-001 efficacy in DbCM in Q4 2023.
  • Several red flags and the possibility of a disappointing data readout do not inspire confidence.
  • Failure of many ARIs in the past led to our lack of confidence in AT-001 success.

Introduction

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT), a Delaware-based small clinical-stage biotech company established in January 2016 under the leadership of CEO Shoshana Shendelman, has encountered significant valuation challenges since its initial public offering on May 13th, 2019. To date, the company's value has

ARCM is an investment research organization finding its roots in Polish culture, and was founded on April 20th 2022 in Toronto, Canada. Members of the organization hold extensive, university-level education in diverse scientific disciplines, such as human biology, biochemistry, computer science, and immunology. Investing strategies utilized by ARCM involve value investing and deep fundamental analysis, back with historic, scientific data and quantitative models.

Comments (2)

Brendan Rose
Today, 12:05 PM
“Particularly telling is the case of AT-007, an inhibitor that did not demonstrate significant results in a phase 3 study for Galactosemia, leading to expressed frustrations over the FDA's requirement for clinical outcomes data in addition to biomarker changes for potential approval. Despite these hurdles, the company has resolved to pursue New Drug Application (NDA) filings in both the US and Europe.”

The DSMB ultimately advised APLT to stop the trial for efficacy because the functional outcomes came through. And the company has now filed.

“This hints at a market sentiment factoring in a 50-60% likelihood of AT-001's success.”

Wrong. Galactosemia and to a lesser extent SORD anchor the valuation. If DCM fails, stock may drop 30-60%. If it hits, expect at least 4x upside. Implied PoS in DCM is 5-20%.
Today, 12:16 PM
@Brendan Rose Regarding implied PoS of DbCM, it depends on what value one attributes to SORD/Galactosemia designation, 30-60% drop is probable, but 4x upside seems optimistic.
