Verily Volatility: SPY Puts Are Cheap And The Market Is Selling Off

Jan. 04, 2024 11:49 AM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)VOO, IVV3 Comments
Summary

  • Implied volatility skew between SPY calls and puts is a better gauge of market sentiment than the VIX.
  • OTM SPY puts are pretty cheap right now, as indicated by the IV skew.
  • The yield curve is starting to uninvert, signaling that a market drawdown and recession may be approaching.
  • I recommend a hedged position - either a collar or a protective put, while watching the IV skew for indications on how to manage the position.
  • The SPY 479 level is the main resistance level to break. The first two days of 2024 have shown a rejection from this point. I recommend closely monitoring this level too.

Grizzly Bear Feeds on a Jumping Salmon, Alaska

Ron Crabtree/DigitalVision via Getty Images

One market indicator that I monitor is the implied volatility skew between SPY calls and puts. You can also monitor the SPX options, and the result will basically be the same because of arbitrage. The benefit of the

Stony Chambers is a research service that synthesizes cogent investment perspectives on risk assets. The investment philosophy centers around deep fundamentals, impactful narratives, and Austrian economics. Time horizon is the primary dividing factor for research. Long-horizon research will focus on digital assets, macro, and general value opportunities. Emphasis is placed on a global, long-run macro view as the basis for these investment considerations. Short-horizon research will focus on options and volatility for income generation and hedging. Personally, I do business development and communications for a decentralized finance (DeFi) startup that brings capital efficient spot and derivatives trading to crypto. I have a few years of investing experience, a strong finance and economics background, and working proficiency in Python programming.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

d
davobee
Today, 12:51 PM
Comments (22)
seems same would apply to qqq. I own some qqq 12-24 puts otm and selling nearer to the money about. every 3 days or. so. Is that OK ?
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 12:08 PM
Comments (5.75K)
lol here we go again... new year, new doom and gloom fan fiction
S
SeekingTruth
Today, 12:08 PM
Comments (3.41K)
An interesting way to hedge against uncertainty and when concerned about, say, a 10% or more downdraft - thanks.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

