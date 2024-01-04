Verily Volatility: SPY Puts Are Cheap And The Market Is Selling Off

Ron Crabtree/DigitalVision via Getty Images

One market indicator that I monitor is the implied volatility skew between SPY calls and puts. You can also monitor the SPX options, and the result will basically be the same because of arbitrage. The benefit of the IV skew is that it portends where the market is going by signaling the market's sentiment.

If puts are relatively cheaper than before, then it means greater complacency. If puts are relatively more expensive than before, then it signals greater bearishness and fear. Personally I think this skew is a better gauge of fear than the VIX. The VIX interpolates all option prices and makes no real distinction between calls and puts. The only reason the VIX tends to move opposite the market is that OTM puts tend to get more expensive during the downside moves while upside moves don't really affect OTM calls in the same way. In other words, the IV skew steepens during selloffs and flattens during rallies. This is precisely why the IV skew's change over time is such a useful indicator.

Here's the time series of skew between 25-delta calls and puts at a 30 day constant maturity. We are currently coming up from year-long lows.

IV Skew (MarketChameleon)

The question whenever we hit such lows is: how long can this last? Puts are effectively insurance against a market drawdown. Put IV minus call IV is almost always a positive number because market participants generally insure against a drawdown, and not a rally. The difference almost hit 0 on December 19, which really just meant that people could not be bothered with getting insurance.

The last few trading days have been red and the need for insurance is starting to pick back up. Even now the skew is still indicating that puts are historically cheap.

I am also noting that both the VIX and VVIX have been rather muted recently. These two tend to rally together. A higher VIX is a more volatile VIX.

This actually comes from the fact that long options always have positive volga (also called vomma). Volga is the change of an option's vega with respect to a change in implied volatility. It is basically the "convexity" of IV. Thus, because higher SPX implied volatility leads to a greater sensitivity to IV by SPX options, it makes the volatility of volatility (VVIX) higher when volatility (or VIX) increases.

VIX and VVIX (Yahoo)

Given the relative lows of the VIX and VVIX (just look at the chart), I think it's only a matter of time before we see a healthy rally in both, which means a healthy pullback in SPY.

The last indicator is the yield curve. It's been watched very closely over the last few months. Each time the yield curve has inverted, it has signaled a recession. The recession tends to happen after the yield curve becomes uninverted. Recessions are marked with the gray vertical bands.

Yield Curve (FRED) Wilshire 5000 (FRED)

I also placed the Wilshire 5000 Price Index under it, in log scale, so that you can get a sense of how stocks have moved around these times.

The yield curve has a very strong predictive track record. Currently it is starting to uninvert, which signals that the recession and market drawdown are likely inching closer.

Fundamental Picture Isn't Great

I don't like the market fundamentals here in 2024. The first point I'd like to address concerns the stability of the banking system. Earlier last year, the Federal Reserve effectively executed a soft bailout through the BTFP. While this mitigated the issues caused by rising rates, it's important to remember that these interventions often lead to unforeseen consequences. From an Austrian School perspective, such interventions always distort incentives and create hidden risks. This is like how low interest rates following the Dot-Com Bubble contributed to the subprime mortgage crisis of 2007-2009. Despite the BTFP backstopping unrealized losses from long-duration treasuries and helping banks stay solvent, the overall impact of this bailout might be more extensive than initially intended.

The second aspect that concerns me is the persistent nature of inflation. Despite claims of victory over inflation by the Fed and several commentators, I believe inflation will remain above the 2% target. This is due to compounding debt, exacerbated by high interest rates and unceasing government deficit spending. The market has clearly priced in rate cuts in 2024, and it makes total sense because $7.6 trillion in U.S. government debt needs to be refinanced this year - that is over a fifth of the national debt. Maybe Jerome Powell can keep markets up by aggressively cutting rates, but this would just cause inflation to heat back up near the end of 2024. At any rate, I think there is a chance the Fed is bluffing when they signaled lower borrowing costs at the last FOMC meeting. The CPI is still pretty far from the 2% target. The whole situation is very fragile, and the bulls are seemingly declaring victory pretty early on.

The third point is the increasing violence and unpredictability in the world. This hasn't yet led to significant market shifts. Despite conflicts like the Russian invasion of Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East, there haven't been major market movements down. This week's news about Iran seems to mark a new point in the Middle Eastern conflict. If this causes a shift in sentiment, then puts can get a lot more expensive from here and the market that seems priced for perfection is due for a pullback.

The last thing is that the American consumer may not be as strong as markets are pricing in. Student loan debt has restarted in October. This would have had a negative impact on retail profits over the holiday season. None of these have appeared in earnings calls yet, so the actual quantitative impact remains to be seen. Markets are still priced very expensively based on multiple quantitative metrics.

Much of the performance over 2023 has been driven by big tech. Just compare SPY with RSP (which is the S&P 500 stocks equally weighted) and XLG (which is the 50 largest companies in the S&P 500, cap weighted). The data is very clear that large size wins.

SPY, RSP, XLG (Seeking Alpha)

The issue is that now the entire market is being propped up by the Magnificent 7. These businesses were able to refinance at rock bottom rates in 2021 while sitting on tremendous moats and cash flow engines. Investors have taken notice and bid them up, which has pulled up the rest of the market. If sentiments change and people want to take profits (or rotate into other things) then the Magnificent 7 could become a major selloff catalyst.

The Trade

The market appears to be headed lower sooner or later. The first two trading days of 2024 have been red. Perhaps this is a rejection of the long term top at SPY 479. Unless we can sustainably break through 479, I'm expecting a pullback to SPY 430.

With puts being cheaper than normal, a good hedge now would be a collar. This involves a short call and a long put - both at roughly 25 delta and both with 30-60 DTE. I will use SPY options in this example, but you can use SPX options for larger size and advantageous tax treatment (capital gains from index options are taxed at a 60/40 split of long term and short term taxes).

This strategy gains from a few things:

SPY going down (the delta of the total position will be -50 initially)

IV skew steepening (again, the logic is that the skew will steepen since puts are pretty cheap)

As SPY goes down, IV will increase and the put gets closer to the money. This will cause the long put's vega to dominate. The short call's vega will go down because as it goes further OTM.

Overall a collar is pretty neutral on theta, because you are long and short options. If SPY goes nowhere, you basically get some protection for minimal cost - the short call will mostly cancel out the cost of the long put. If SPY goes down, your protection will start to kick in. But if SPY goes up, you could experience a loss on the hedge.

To bring it back full circle, the way I would manage this position is to vigilantly watch the IV skew. If the skew climbs significantly higher, like back to 5 or 6, then you can take profits and maybe even start buying SPY. If SPY drew down to 430 as predicted, then I would expect the skew to be around 5.

Now, if the skew stays at these lows, then I would watch for a sustained breakout over SPY 479. In this case, I might close the collar, likely at a loss, and start rotating into a more aggressive position like UPRO. That situation could easily take us to SPY 500+, and it could happen if rate cuts happen faster than anyone is expecting.

The other strategy is to just buy NTM puts at longer maturity (over 90 DTE) and nothing else. The higher DTE minimizes theta decay. This strategy caps your loss at the put's premium. Again, watch the IV skew. You can sell OTM puts at lesser maturities into a drawdown for income as markets sell off and the skew steepens. But if SPY breaks 479, just close the protective put for loss.

The last point to make is that betting against a short VIX futures fund could be a great trade for 2024 given all the risks which are seemingly under the surface. A VIX surge can do serious damage to these funds. And the complacency last month followed by this week's bearishness seems to suggest that a VIX surge may be at the door. I cover a highly asymmetric bet against SVIX in this article: SVIX The Short Idea For 2024?