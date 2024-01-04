Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference

Jan. 04, 2024 10:52 AM ETEOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.86K Followers

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference January 4, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Billy Helms - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Umang Choudhary - Goldman Sachs

Neil Mehta

Alright, guys. We'll kick off here. So in our fireside chat here, we're going to have EOG. We're going to talk about balancing growth, returns and free cash flow. We're with Billy Helms, the President of EOG. Billy, thank you so much being with Umang and I today.

Billy Helms

Well, thanks for having us. We're excited to be here and excited to participate in this.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Neil Mehta

Well, Billy, let's start the macro, we spent a lot of the morning talking about it. Then we just heard from Conoco, Don, Sam about their perspective. But what are your thoughts about the oil outlook as we move our way in through 2024 and 2025? Certainly a lot of volatility here recently. How does EOG seen the setup?

Billy Helms

So, I think you've probably heard this several times. I think for us, we're looking at a market that we feel like we can -- is going to be constructive going forward, I guess. We're seeing demand to be fairly strong. Depending on whose forecast you look at, I think IEA has come out and said that they believe there's going to be a demand increase of 1.1 million barrels per day next year. OPEC is a little bit more aggressive, they're thinking 2.2 million barrels per day demand growth next year. Take whichever one you want. I guess for us, it means demand is going to continue to grow and be strong next year.

On the supply side, I think everybody's aware, you know, OPEC's got a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EOG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.