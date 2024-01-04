Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hallador Energy: Undervalued Energy Player With Catalysts For Growth

Jan. 04, 2024 11:53 AM ETHallador Energy Company (HNRG) Stock
Faizan Muhammad profile picture
Faizan Muhammad
343 Followers

Summary

  • Hallador Energy has experienced a major financial turnaround in 2022, with net income and operating cash flow soaring.
  • The company has secured long-term power and coal sales agreements at attractive prices, providing stability and visibility.
  • Despite the improved financials, Hallador's shares trade at a steep discount compared to industry peers, presenting an opportunity for outsized returns.

Coal

Indigo Division

Investment Thesis

Hallador Energy offers a unique value opportunity through its integrated coal and power exposure. The company realized a major financial turnaround in 2022 with net income and operating cash flow soaring. Hallador also fortified its balance sheet

This article was written by

Faizan Muhammad profile picture
Faizan Muhammad
343 Followers
Investment horizon: 3-5 years minimum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HNRG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HNRG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HNRG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.