Bill Pugliano

BYD Auto (OTCPK:BYDDF) began the New Year with an expected flurry of good news. It took over the crown of largest EV manufacturer in the world from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). This was only of symbolic importance but illustrative of much else. Meanwhile the giants of legacy auto such as Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are slowing down their transformation into modern transport companies. The contrast is stark.

The new status showed BYD's extraordinary success in its auto growth. What many might not understand is that BYD is also a major battery manufacturer, a semiconductor producer, a leading supplier of e-buses and e-trucks and much else.

As my article in December 2022 detailed, its biggest strength is it vertical integration. This is the background to its worldwide surge. Its divisions are tied together in an integrated whole. It is perfectly situated to meet future transport needs. Tesla remains a long-term buying opportunity. BYD is a buying opportunity today.

BYD Stock

I first drew attention to BYD Auto in an article I wrote in July 2016. Since then I have recommended my readers to invest in BYD in a series of detailed articles. It has been a sound investment but the returns perhaps do not match the performance of the company

As per details from Charles Schwab Inc its stock price in this period is illustrated below:

Charles Schwab Inc

A 5-year stock price return of 329% is not to be sniffed at, but it should arguably be a lot higher. That is one reason why in my opinion it is still a great Buy opportunity. It is not at a peak based on its fundamentals in my view, unlike many favored companies on the stock market.

Listed below is the continuing revenue growth:

2020 = $21.9 billion.

2021 = $34 billion.

2022 = $61 billion.

A summary income statement is illustrated below:

Charles Schwab

Earnings per share is illustrated below:

Charles Schwab

Negative factors which have been influencing the stock price can be summarized as follows:

* Largest single stockholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK-B) has been progressively selling down its stock holding.

* Investors may be wary of a stock which is not traded fully on U.S. exchanges.

* Major analysts have been slow to recognize and recommend the stock. This is beginning to change.

BYD's Offering

My previous articles have gone through this in great detail. Apart from the headline auto sales numbers, the vertically integrated model as a whole is showing growth everywhere.

It is a world leading manufacturer of e-buses and e-trucks. Less "sexy" than autos, these tend to go under the radar. They are actually huge and fast-growing markets. Illustrated here is product supplied to the U.K, one of BYD's major markets where it has an assembly operation:

BYD Inc

It is one of the world's leading lithium battery manufacturers. In the first 6 months of 2023 it had a 43% share of the world lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery market, challenging the world's largest battery manufacturer CATL. Its new "Blade" battery was very well received and supplied to competitors as well, including Tesla.

It has a semiconductor manufacturing subsidiary which is expected to be listed separately at some point. It is currently close to completing a new $1.4 billion project in China. This subsidiary represents another important element in the company's vertical integration picture.

It has a nascent electric rail manufacturing operation called "Skyrail", illustrated below:

BYD Auto

The auto range is what catches the headlines. The company has just announced figures showing it is the world's largest EV manufacturer. Its sales in 2023 grew by 61.9% to 3,024,417 units. Its exports grew 334% to 247,765 units. Approximately 1.6 million units were BEV's and 1.4 million units were PHEv's.

According to figures calculated by the Cleantechica website (which I believe are accurate), the BYD vs Tesla sales comparison is meaningful, as illustrated below:

Cleantech

The founder and CEO Wang Chuanfu is just as much of a visionary as Elon Musk in my opinion, but of a very different nature, as detailed here. He has made sure BYD has the speed and innovation that traditional auto often lacks. He began making hybrids in 2008 and cut out ICE vehicles completely in 2022 when he saw the future. The mix of BEV's and hybrids gives BYD a great advantage over pure BEV companies. The company has whatever the market may demand in coming years and in different markets. Tesla is no longer the leading light in the EV revolution.

The breadth of the BYD range contrasts sharply with that of Tesla. Every time a new car is launched, there is great consumer sales excitement. This was shown in December with the launch of the new "Song" model.

Similarly there has been excitement over the new "Han" model pictured below:

BYD Inc

The new "Seal" model will, I think, change the game even further. its elegant design and excellent performance makes it a direct competitor to Tesla's much more expensive models. This is pictured below:

BYD Auto

The company has been cautious to expand worldwide in autos (though not in other products). Now we are seeing the beginning of this new phase. In December they firmed up plans for a BEV manufacturing plant at Szezed in Hungary. They already have an e-bus plant there. There is talk of an automobile plant in Mexico. The company already has truck and bus assembly plants in North America, South America, and Europe.

Legacy Auto

This article here gives some background on the drawback of investing in legacy auto. The late Charlie Munger estimates Berkshire Hathaway invested $270 million in BYD and came out with $8 billion. He stated though that they would not usually invest in the auto industry. It is too competitive, it is going through a period of great change, and it is arguably held back by strong union presence driving up wages and causing industrial action. This was seen last year by the UAW strike in North America which was very damaging for U.S. manufacturers.

As this analyst details, the EV picture for the Detroit Big Three is not a rosy one. Ford has lost $4.5 billion on EV's. GM is losing money on EV's and is unable to produce the products which are in demand in sufficient quantity. Stellantis seems far behind the game and has not supplied its first BEV in the USA yet. The possible golden target of autonomous driving seems far away. Indeed GM has had to write off $1.3 billion on its "Cruise" program in the last 6 months.

The Big Three have recently slowed down their investment in EV's and targeted a slower transition. Even the dealers of Ford and GM have been pulling away from handling BEV's. This points to a wider picture of U.S. consumers preferring their present menu of what some would call "gas guzzling" vehicles. The Big Three could end up being niche manufacturers to a U.S. market which itself is in serial decline as a percentage of the world auto market.

Legacy auto in Europe faces similar problems of stranded assets from decaying ICE manufacturing. It is writing off a huge amount of manufacturing investment and balancing their EV and ICE portfolios. They are better off than their U.S. counterparts because of the faster transition from ICE to EV in Europe. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) may be the best-placed there. It saw the coming revolution before most of its competitors did.

What we are seeing now is a dramatic shift in the world auto market. This follows the impact of the Japanese export drive of the 1960's and 1970's and the Korean export drive of recent years. Figures earlier this year showed that Chinese manufacturers have 58% of the nascent global BEV market. In comparison the USA has 12%. As the leading Chinese manufacturer, this represents a huge opportunity for BYD.

The Korean industry remains at the forefront and with better growth prospects than the European and U.S. companies. Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF) has its award winning EV9. Hyundai has its award-winning Ioniq 5. Indeed the 2023 Car of the Year award in Singapore recently went to the Ioniq 5, closely followed by the BYD "Seal". That is a good indicator of the way the auto world is going.

The dramatic shift to Asia is backed by China's domination of the battery industry and of many of the raw materials used in EV's. Western manufacturers have been slow to recognize this. China 78% currently has 78% of global battery production, for example. The Chinese government had previously subsidized much of the EV industrial infrastructure. The USA is now joining this game: it is estimated that U.S. automakers will receive $140 billion in subsidies over the next decade, but it may be too late to catch up with China.

Risks to the Thesis

* Increased protectionism from the USA, as detailed here.

* Continuing stock sales by Warren Buffett could lead to continuing downward pressure on the stock price in the short to medium term.

* Chinese domestic economic problems could negatively impact BYD's auto sales in China.

* Profitability may be hit in the short to medium term by BYD's intensive capex program which is funding the rapid growth. That capex can be seen as a healthy long-term indicator though.

Conclusion

BYD's acceleration onto the world stage on a wide range of product areas is a great opportunity for investors. Ford and GM offer an opposite opportunity to this. BYD's vertical integration and excellent management point to a strong future. The stock price has been somewhat artificially held back after a year when the U.S. stock markets boomed. "The Magnificent 7" is a case in point. Tesla's stock market value is about ten times that of BYD. It is priced at 64 times earnings. BYD is priced at 13 times earnings.

As investors take profits on those stocks, BYD is one company that can benefit from investors looking for an investment that is not already over-priced.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.