Introduction

As a Navy veteran after having served more than 21 years active duty, I now get to sit and watch my holdings turn the ship around instead of myself. I've served on many ships during my time, mostly on destroyers you see in the picture above. So, I know a thing or two about turning a ship around. One company I think has been doing a phenomenal job turning things around is Verizon (NYSE:VZ). After a turbulent 2023, VZ seems to be doing all the right things. Furthermore, the telecom giant was recently upgraded to overweight by KeyBanc. With rates expected to decline and as tight consumer spending eases, I think 2024 is shaping up to be a great year for the company.

Focused On Growth

I last covered Verizon in July. There were major debt concerns for the telecom giant and because of this, many thought the dividend could be at risk. But I thought the dividend was safe and suggested to use it to pay your cell phone bill to free up earned income. It was just a thought as the company pays a high dividend and is often considered a bond substitute. However, the company has went on to seemingly turn things around which I'll discuss later in this article.

During VZ's Q2 earnings, the company added 125,000+ post-paid phone additions for the 8th quarter in a row. In Q3, this strong growth continued with another 151,000 net adds, the 9th consecutive quarter with more than 125k additions. They also added 400,000+ net adds for the 3rd consecutive quarter in the broadband segment. This was up from 268,000 net adds in Q2 2022.

Furthermore, they added another 400k plus new subscribers for the 4th quarter in a row in Q3. They finished the quarter with 10.3 million subscribers, 1.7 million more than the year prior. Part of this can be contributed to the myPlan Verizon launched this past summer. With tighter consumer spending, I think this was a great move on the company's part as customers seek more value. Although this should ease somewhat this year, this will continue as interest rates are still high, and credit card debt hit a new record in the third quarter.

As we now move into 2024, consumers will still continue to seek value even with interest rates expected to be significantly lower. The myPlan gives consumers value, control, and simplicity which is something we as customers look for. Additionally, VZ recently offered its customers a new bundle with Netflix (NFLX) and Max (WBD) at $10 a month.

This will likely add more customers in the coming quarters as the plan allows customers to choose the perks at a discount. And as more companies who have streaming services like Apple (AAPL) look for ways to bundle their services to attract more customers, I think Verizon is in a good spot being one of the top telecom companies.

Improved Cash Flows

Now that their large CAPEX requirements are behind them with the 5-G and C-band rollouts, Verizon has greatly improved their cash from operations and free cash flows. With this previously being constrained by the high capital expenditures, some investors wondered if the dividend was at risk of a potential cut.

This caused their share price to decline to a 52-week low of roughly $30, but the stock has since rebounded. YTD CFO of $28.8 billion is up more than $600 million from the year prior. Furthermore, free cash flow is up more than $2.2 billion year-over-year. In the chart below, you can see VZ's FCF more than doubled from Q1 to Q3. Additionally, their current free cash flow exceeds 2022's full-year FCF.

Year to date, free cash flow improved nearly 18% year-over-year. This allowed management to give FCF guidance for the year of $17 billion, which is something they don't normally do. Furthermore, they raised FCF guidance for the full-year and now expect this to be $18 billion, up $1 billion from prior. With a FCF payout ratio of just 56%, I think it's safe to say the dividend is well-covered and will continue growing for the foreseeable future.

Reducing Debt

Another worry from investors about telecom companies is the huge debt burden they usually carry. But Verizon has also been diligent in reducing this during the fiscal year. This is also one reason why I think their peer T-Mobile (TMUS) has traded at a much higher valuation than Verizon and peer AT&T (T). But VZ has improved its balance sheet by focusing on their debt repayments over the past few quarters.

During Q3, the company repaid $2.6 billion in debt, reducing their total debt to $122.2 billion. This is $7.1 billion lower than 2022, and down from $132 billion in Q1. Furthermore, the company had $4.2 billion in cash on hand which it plans on using to pay clearing costs. In the month of October, VZ paid $3.7 billion of their spectrum clearing cost, which they primarily used operating cash flow to pay. They have additional costs due this year, which they plan to pay later (in the year). With an adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.6x at the end of Q3, this is below the 3.5x I like to see for telecom companies.

Valuation

One thing I stated is that if Verizon can improve its cash flows while paying down a substantial amount of its debt, the share price would likely reflect this. Over the past 2 quarters, the company has been deleveraging and the valuation is starting to reflect it. At a price of near $40 at the time of writing, the stock has seen some capital appreciation in the last few months. And if management can continue on this course, I think the stock price will go higher in 2024.

Wall Street currently rates the stock a buy. Using the Dividend Discount Model, I have a price target of $51. This gives investors roughly 28% upside from the current price. If rates are indeed cut and VZ can continue focusing on their debt load and improving cash flows, I see no reason why Verizon's share price won't go higher from here.

Furthermore, the stock was recently upgraded for a second time, this time from Wolfe Research. They cited VZ's improving subscriber growth and also gave the company a $46 price target. With the telecom giant reporting Q4 earnings at the end of this month, I expect the share price to continue trending upward as I believe they will beat analysts' EPS estimates of $1.08. I expect VZ to continue outperforming and deliver EPS in the range of $1.20-$1.24. I also expect them to add more than 400k new subscribers for the 5th quarter in a row. This would likely improve investors' confidence which should drive the share price higher.

Risk Factors

Some huge risks for telecom companies are lawsuits and huge CAPEX requirements. Although the brunt of their CAPEX seems to be behind them, companies like VZ and its peers have to spend a lot of capital upgrading their networks. Now that the 5-G rollout is complete, 6-G will likely be coming in the not so distant future. This is just the nature of the business, but this can also place downward pressures on cash flows, which could lead to a strained dividend, or potential cut.

And although the lead sheath issue I touched on in my last article seems to be dead for now, this could affect the company in the foreseeable future if something comes of this, or another lawsuit comes to fruition. This is something investors in Verizon should keep an eye on going forward as it would likely suppress the stock price.

Bottom Line

With rates expected to decline, likely improving consumer confidence, this will benefit companies like Verizon as cell phones are an essential part of consumers' everyday lives. The recent bundle deal will likely also help boost phone net adds for the foreseeable future. With their higher-quality networks, and cash flow & debt improvements, I think Verizon is poised for a great 2024.

As the company focuses on improving its balance sheet and growing its customer base in the coming months, the share price should follow, giving shareholders some capital appreciation while collecting a safe, and well-covered dividend. Their management team has done a good job of turning the ship around from a year ago, and if this course continues, Verizon may get back to the beloved income stock it once was.