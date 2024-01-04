Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VEA: Value Outside The U.S.

MacroGirl
Summary

  • The S&P 500 has rallied 17% in just over two months, and US stock valuations are "stretched."
  • The rest of the world is lagging the US in terms of inflationary trends, central bank policy and valuations.
  • Investors may start looking for a catch-up play outside the US, considering ETFs like Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF.
  • Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF is the winner in terms of performance and offers exposure to a well-diversified portfolio of foreign stocks.

The easing in financial conditions and huge stock rally in Q4 2023 has stretched valuations in the US through multiple expansion. Many investors will feel stocks are just too 'expensive' with PE ratios (reported earnings) on the main stock indices all north of 25

I have traded stocks and currencies for nearly ten years with my partner and fellow SA contributor Andrew McElroy. My approach is much longer-term than his and I focus on investing our savings in ETFs and CEFs during deep market corrections. I also invest in real estate and am a freelance writer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

