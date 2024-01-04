Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Waste Management's Dividend Growth Potential Remains Impressive

Jan. 04, 2024 1:16 PM ETWaste Management, Inc. (WM) Stock1 Comment
Valuentum profile picture
Valuentum
17.85K Followers

Summary

  • Waste Management is the largest environmental solutions provider in North America, and it continues to improve its competitive position.
  • The company generates strong free cash flow, but we expect the measure to face headwinds from sustainability spending. Still, we think its 2027 targets for free cash flow are achievable.
  • Waste Management's return on invested capital is above its cost of capital, indicating excellent value creation. We're huge fans of the value it continues to generate for shareholders.
  • The market is on to this idea, and we view shares as fully valued. However, the company's dividend growth potential remains robust, in our view.

Dedicated to their jobs

PeopleImages

By Valuentum Analysts

We last wrote about Waste Management (NYSE:WM) in September 2022 in this article, and much of our thesis continues to ring true. The firm remains an income-generation gem, and our forecasts for its dividend growth

This article was written by

Valuentum profile picture
Valuentum
17.85K Followers
We offer subscriptions and exclusive newsletters. Visit our website at www.valuentum.com for more information. Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area. Valuentum is not a money manager, broker, or financial advisor. Valuentum is a publisher of financial information. Please read our Disclaimer that applies to all articles published on Seeking Alpha: http://www.valuentum.com/categories/20110613. Follow us on Twitter: @Valuentum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Brian Nelson owns shares in SPY, SCHG, QQQ, DIA, VOT, BITO, RSP, and IWM. Valuentum owns SPY, SCHG, QQQ, VOO, and DIA. Brian Nelson's household owns shares in HON, DIS, HAS, NKE, DIA, RSP, SCHG, QQQ, and VOO. Some of the other securities written about in this article may be included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios. Contact Valuentum for more information about its editorial policies.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

T
Tomassino V. Walker
Today, 1:29 PM
Comments (47)
Thank you for the article. Lots of data to support FCF but where are you deriving Ke and Kd? It would seem your weighted to a significant amount of equity, can you put some color behind this rational , your benchmark/peer analysis?

I'm with you on current overvalued at moment...pucked up 30 day puts @ $175 Tuesday, I think this rally is artificial....

Tha k you very much for your article.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.