Prepare For What May Be An Epic Chance To Buy Big Tech... If Oil Spikes

Summary

  • Last year's stock market returns were dominated by the "Magnificent 7" big tech stocks, all of which delivered total returns of more than 50%, or more than 2x the S&P 500.
  • The Santa Claus rally appears to be over. Consensus is building for a mega-cap tech rout due to profit taking, armed conflict in the Middle East, and arguably rich valuation levels.
  • Indeed, the Mag 7 stocks could sell off if conflict in the Middle East restricts oil supply, leading to higher oil prices, a stronger US dollar, and higher interest rates.
  • If so, it would likely lead to a relatively short-term opportunity for investors to pick up some high-quality tech stocks at excellent prices.
3D illustration of a glowing CPU installed on a generic mainboard

adventtr

As most of you surely know, stock market returns last year were dominated by the so-called "Magnificent 7" big tech stocks. Indeed, these stocks and all of the well-known technology ETFs (like (QQQ), (NYSEARCA:XLK), (IGV

Comments (6)

s
swood1963
Today, 2:21 PM
Comments (2)
I enjoyed your article until you decided to get political and bash "far-right" politicians. There is no need to bash the other side to prove your point. If you believe the current administration has done a great job in regards to energy, try to cite examples of actions they have taken that have improved the situation in your opinion. I got off social media three years ago because I got tired of "my side good, their side bad". I enjoy reading Seeking Alpha articles because I learn about companies, business trends, great leaders, etc. I do not read because I care about anyone's political leanings. Hope you understand.
bbob68 profile picture
bbob68
Today, 2:18 PM
Comments (1.25K)
Thanks Mike. As is often the case your article was very timely for me. I played it extremely conservatively through last year by holding a lot of cash (MM) and treasuries. I just accepted the fact that I had just missed the big runup in tech and was pondering my next move. I consume a lot of financial news/commentary/ opinion but your article makes more sense to me than anything else I have read or heard in the last few weeks. So, at least for now, you have given me both a short-term strategy and hope for a chance to ramp back up on what I missed last year.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Today, 2:23 PM
Comments (46.73K)
@bbob68 - thanks for the kind words. I can relate, because after I decided to build a full-position in the QQQ's, it always looked so expensive it took me ~3 years to attain the allocation I wanted. I guess that is one good aspect of a volatile market - it gives investors second chances at grabbing a foothold at decent prices. I wish you success!
Shamanski profile picture
Shamanski
Today, 1:58 PM
Comments (4.98K)
Biden has unleashed US energy and significantly weakened OPEC. It pains certain people to have to accept the US is the largest oil producer on the planet !
You forgot to add that the US is producing record oil, more than ever before !

OPEC+ has taken so much supply off the market that they would jump at the opportunity to bring some back, which should keep oil prices fine and dandy.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Today, 2:04 PM
Comments (46.73K)
@Shamanski - yes, and thanks, you are correct: U.S. oil production is at an all-time high. That proves that trump and the other far-right republicans were just dead wrong with the "Biden will kill U.S. energy production" narrative. It was just another in a long-line of false narratives spun by them.

More importantly for the economy, the fact that trump was so wrong about such an important fact is the main reason that oil has not spiked higher on the potential broadening of armed conflict in the Middle East that could significantly impact global oil supply. So far, that hasn't really happened. If it does, the Fed's outlook on inflation - and, critically, interest rates - could do a U-turn relatively quickly (just like it did when Putin invaded Ukraine and broke the global energy & food supply chains).
Shamanski profile picture
Shamanski
Today, 2:14 PM
Comments (4.98K)
@Michael Fitzsimmons
Definitely, the only thing they're good at is spinning false narratives, not very good at running the country, not very good at having a strong economy.

Lots of people sitting in way too much cash hoping big tech drops a little so they can get a piece. If oil prices rise, hopefully OPEC brings back some of the production they had to take offline to combat Biden's booming energy production and export.
