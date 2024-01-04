Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Johnson & Johnson: Rock Solid 3% Yield With Over 10% Annual Return Potential (Rating Upgrade)

Jan. 04, 2024 1:29 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ) StockABBV, ABT, AMGN, KVUE, LLY, MRK, NVO4 Comments
Millennial Dividends
Summary

  • Johnson & Johnson's stock has underperformed the market, but its strong performance and secure balance sheet make it an attractive investment during uncertainty.
  • The company's Q3 results showed solid growth, and it raised its full-year outlook, projecting a 13% year-over-year growth in EPS.
  • JNJ offers a solid 3% dividend yield backed by a 61-year track record. Its AAA balance sheet rating and 46% payout ratio ensure strong safety and reliability.
  • The stock's current blended P/E stands at 16.2x, under the 20-year average of 17.7x, signaling a discount and offering a margin of safety.
  • With an anticipated 5% annual EPS growth over the next two years, I'm building a case for returns exceeding 10%.
In my previous coverage of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in September 2023, I rated the stock as a hold because I didn't see significant drivers for growth. This was despite the Kenvue Inc. (KVUE

Millennial Dividends
I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Millennial Dividends
Article Update Today, 1:31 PM
If you find this analysis of JNJ interesting, I'd appreciate it if you could scroll up and click the "like" button.

It might seem like a small gesture, but it significantly boosts the visibility of my articles among fellow investors who share similar strategies and goals. Thank you for your support!

I'd also like to hear your thoughts, suggestions, or any questions you may have about my analysis.

Don't hesitate to "follow" me for more content on dividend investing in the future!
m
moneymanag
Today, 1:40 PM
@Millennial Dividends good article, but please respond to the comment below
u
usiah
Today, 1:45 PM
Wearied of the litigation hangover and sold. Might rue the day some day.

Retired dividend-growth investor
J
Jimghad
Today, 1:36 PM
The elephant in the room is the Stelera LOE and the law suites.
