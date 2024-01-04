Bombshell From The Fed Minutes - The End Of QT Is In Sight

Win McNamee

The discussion to end QT

The Fed released the minutes from its December meeting, and the major surprise is that the Fed has started the discussion to end the process of balance sheet normalization or what's known as Quantitative Tightening. Here is what the December minutes said about QT:

Participants observed that the continuing process of reducing the size of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet was an important part of the Committee's overall approach to achieving its macroeconomic objectives and that balance sheet runoff had so far proceeded smoothly. Several participants noted that, amid the ongoing balance sheet normalization, there had been a further decline over the intermeeting period in use of the ON RRP facility and that this reduced usage largely reflected portfolio shifts by money market mutual funds toward higher-yielding investments, including Treasury bills and private-market repo. Several participants remarked that the Committee's balance sheet plans indicated that it would slow and then stop the decline in the size of the balance sheet when reserve balances are somewhat above the level judged consistent with ample reserves. These participants suggested that it would be appropriate for the Committee to begin to discuss the technical factors that would guide a decision to slow the pace of runoff well before such a decision was reached in order to provide appropriate advance notice to the public.

Here is what the Fed said in the November FOMC meeting minutes:

A few participants noted that the process of balance sheet runoff could continue for some time, even after the Committee begins to reduce the target range for the federal funds rate. Several participants commented on the recent decline in the use of the ON RRP facility, noting that the use of the facility had been responsive to market conditions.

There was no mention of slowing QT in November. Now, the Fed has started the discussion on how and when to end QT, and this is a major "bombshell" from the December FOMC meeting, and further evidence that the Fed is making a major dovish pivot.

The Ample-Reserves regime

So, what will be the "technical factors" that will guide the Fed when to slow and stop with the QT? The Fed has been operating under the ample-reserves regime with respect to balance sheet normalization since 2019 - that's when the Fed briefly lost control of short-term interest rates. Here is the exact statement:

The Committee intends to continue to implement monetary policy in a regime in which an ample supply of reserves ensures that control over the level of the federal funds rate and other short-term interest rates is exercised primarily through the setting of the Federal Reserve's administered rates, and in which active management of the supply of reserves is not required. Source: FOMC's Statement Regarding Monetary Policy Implementation and Balance Sheet Normalization, January 2019.

So, what is the ample-reserves regime? The Fed's ample-reserves regime is described in the chart below:

The Fed

Essentially, the Fed is first considering bank demand for reserves, which is the blue curve. As the chart shows, bank demand for reserves has two parts. The first part is down-sloping - this is when the banks want to hold more reserves, and the demand is sensitive to changes in reserve supply. The second part of the demand curve is nearly flat - this is when the banks don't find any benefits in holding more reserves, other than earning interest at the overnight rate, which is above the repo rate.

The nearly flat part of the banks' demand to hold reserves is in the shaded area - this is where the supply of reserves has to be. That's essentially the ample-reserves regime - always have a sufficient supply of reserves, so the banks don't have incentives to increase reserves (have reserve supply in the shaded area). The supply in reserves is the red vertical line.

The Fed significantly increased the reserves during the pandemic, well above the point when the bank demand for reserves, transitions from the steep part to the nearly flat part.

The Fed's purchases of bonds or QE were designed to lower real interest rates to stimulate the economy, which contributed to the post-pandemic inflationary shock. The real rates were negative, which boosted the value of financial assets.

Now the Fed has started the discussion on when to slow and end QT. So, what will need to happen for the Fed to end QT? Obviously, the supply of reserves will approach the end of the shaded area, and there will be some volatility in short-term interest rates. This is what happened in 2019.

The Fed sets the range for the Federal Funds rate, the current range is 5.25-5.50%. The Fed could lose the ability to hold the overnight rates in that range, and that's how they would know the reserves are too low.

But it seems like the Fed does not want to come to that point, and it is likely that the Fed will slow and exit the QT program well before the problems appear in the overnight interest rate markets.

Implications

The implications could be significant for the financial markets, particularly on long-term Treasury Bonds, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT).

The nominal yield on 10Y Treasury Bonds is a sum of the real yield and inflation expectations. Since the beginning of QT, the real yield increased from -1% to 2.5%. The slowing of balance sheet reduction and the eventual end of QT is likely to push the real yields lower, and thus keep the lid on the nominal yields.

FRED

As a result, the mortgage rates are likely to have peaked as well, which is positive news for the overall economy. Obviously, the end of QT is positive news for the stock market (SP500), which has been heavily liquidity-dependent.

Overall, the Fed's discussion of slowing QT is further evidence of the major dovish pivot. After the release of the December minutes, the probability of the March cut is still very high at 73%, while the data still supports a growing economy.