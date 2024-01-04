Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (SDHC) has filed proposed terms to raise $150 million in gross proceeds from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended SEC registration statement.

The company develops and sells residential single-family and multi-family homes primarily in the Southeastern region of the United States.

With Smith Douglas Homes Corp. seeking a relatively high multiple on slowing revenue growth and dropping profits, I’m cautious about its prospects in the near term.

My outlook on the IPO is, therefore, Neutral [Hold] due to valuation and uncertainty of a potential rebound in the U.S. home buying market.

What Does Smith Douglas Do?

Georgia-based Smith Douglas develops residential real estate properties for sale in the United States and is currently active in the five states of Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina.

The firm is led by founder and Executive Chairman Tom Bradbury, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2008 and was previously founder of Colony Homes, a prominent Southeastern U.S. homebuilder in the 1990's and early 2000's.

SDHC says that it is the sixth largest U.S. homebuilder founded after 2007, based on 2022 home closings.

Below is a timeline of the firm's history:

As of September 30, 2023, Smith Douglas has booked fair market value investment of $188 million in equity from investors, including Founder Fund and GSB Holdings.

The firm markets its homes for sale directly through its own agents as well as through independent brokers and word of mouth.

The company caters primarily to the entry-level homebuyer segment for its products.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2023 11.9% 2022 11.0% 2021 12.4% Click to enlarge

The Selling, G&A efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A expense, has fallen to 0.2x in the most recent reporting period, indicating worsening efficiencies in this regard, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2023 0.2 2022 2.8 Click to enlarge

Smith Douglas’ Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the North American residential construction market was an estimated $950 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of $1.2 trillion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are continued pent-up demand for housing and low interest rates.

Also, the recent rise in interest rates has significantly increased the cost of mortgages, creating an "affordability crisis" for many persons.

The COVID-19 pandemic also induced migration from cities to less populous areas, fueling demand for homes in lower-density regions.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

D.R. Horton

Lennar Corporation

PulteGroup

NVR

KB Home

Taylor Morrison

Meritage Homes

Toll Brothers

LGI Homes

M/I Homes

Others.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slowing top line revenue growth

Reduced gross profit and dropping gross margin

Lower operating profit

Smaller cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2023 $ 547,304,000 2.9% 2022 $ 755,353,000 45.6% 2021 $ 518,863,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2023 $ 158,321,000 2.4% 2022 $ 222,754,000 81.2% 2021 $ 122,946,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2023 28.93% -0.1% 2022 29.49% 24.5% 2021 23.70% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2023 $ 93,420,000 17.1% 2022 $ 139,485,000 18.5% 2021 $ 58,715,000 11.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2023 $ 93,500,000 17.1% 2022 $ 140,444,000 18.6% 2021 $ 62,530,000 12.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2023 $ 54,958,000 2022 $ 132,095,000 2021 $ 30,870,000 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

As of September 30, 2023, Smith Douglas had $10.4 million in cash and $142 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending September 30, 2023, was $127.5 million.

Smith Douglas’ IPO Proposal

SDHC intends to sell approximately 7.7 million shares of Class A stock at a proposed midpoint price of $19.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $150 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Class A stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share. Class B shareholders will have ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index (SP500) no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

The firm will be an "emerging growth company" which will enable management to disclose materially less information to shareholders.

Such company stocks have frequently performed poorly post-IPO.

The company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) will approximate $953 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 15%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds to purchase underlying interests in the operating entities and to pay down debt.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.

Leadership said that it is aware of no legal proceedings against the firm.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, RBC Capital Markets and numerous other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $999,999,995 Enterprise Value $953,061,995 Price / Sales 1.30 EV / Revenue 1.24 EV / EBITDA 7.09 Earnings Per Share $2.57 Operating Margin 17.44% Net Margin 17.49% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 15.00% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $19.50 Net Free Cash Flow $127,465,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 12.75% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 0.04 CapEx Ratio 86.95 Revenue Growth Rate 2.89% (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

Smith Douglas’ Results Are Worsening, But Is The Worst Over?

SDHC is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its growth plans and provide for working capital.

The firm’s financials have generated reduced topline revenue growth, lower gross profit and gross margin, and less operating profit and cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending September 30, 2023, was $127.5 million.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenue has increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple fell to 0.2x in the most recent reporting period, weakening further from the first half period in 2023.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and plans to retain future earnings for reinvesting back into the firm's growth and expansion capital requirements.

Homebuilding companies typically require significant capital to tie up land for building purposes, and it can take several quarters to process such land purchases before construction even begins.

SDHC’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for homebuilding in the United States is large and growing but is subject to macroeconomic factors such as interest rates and employment.

The homebuilding market has seen significant volatility in recent years due to the pandemic, changing consumer tastes in home types and locations, and higher interest rates in recent periods, negatively impacting home affordability.

Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include continued higher interest rates that increase the cost of financing, a weakening job market as employers have been reducing job openings and quit rates have been dropping.

Management is seeking an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of 1.24x and an EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 7.1x.

Compared to a basket of publicly held homebuilding companies in January 2023, which had an EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 4.4x, it appears SDHC’s valuation expectations are excessive.

The Seeking Alpha basket of homebuilding companies currently indicates a median EV/EBITDA multiple valuation of approximately 8.2x.

While interest rate expectations have dropped in recent weeks as inflation continues to roll over, we are in an uncertain period for homebuilders due to the uncertainty around interest rates and consumer job prospects in a cooling labor market.

With SDHC seeking a relatively high multiple on slowing revenue growth and dropping profits, I’m cautious about its prospects in the near term.

However, private equity firm Apollo Global believes that a "housing recovery has started, driven by low supply and pent-up demand boosted by falling mortgage rates."

The chart below illustrates Apollo’s viewpoint, showing an increase in housing starts, presaging a rise in home sales:

Apollo Global Management

While I’ll grant that a recovery of sorts appears to have begun due to housing starts, my concern is how much follow-through demand there will be for purchases.

Home affordability remains at long-term lows due to price inflation and higher interest rates.

Even though interest rates may be trending lower, there is plenty of disagreement about the slope of that trend.

Given my caution about the true nature and durability of the "rebound," my outlook on the Smith Douglas Homes Corp. IPO is Neutral [Hold].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Week ending January 15, 2023.