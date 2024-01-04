Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Equity CEFs/ETFs: Top Picks For 2024 - Part I

Jan. 04, 2024 1:41 PM ETSPY, SPXX, QQQ, IWM6 Comments
Summary

  • For the first time in years, I will be adding ETFs to my Top Picks list instead of exclusively CEFs. In fact, I will have more ETFs recommended than CEFs.
  • Why is that? Since the Federal Reserve began its Quantitative Tapering or balance sheet normalization, or whatever you want to call it, the resulting liquidity drain has hit CEF valuations hard.
  • Now, don't get me wrong. The NAVs for many CEFs I follow had great 2023 returns. That's not the problem. The problem has been shareholders, and I believe mostly institutional shareholders, who have moved on.
  • Whether that's because they needed to raise cash, reduce debt or focus on other high-yield opportunities, the end result has meant less assets to spread around in CEFs.
  • Who have been the beneficiaries? Mostly the major market ETFs, which is where institutional investors go when they just need diversified equity exposure. The question is, will anything change in 2024?

I have called 2023 an inglorious year for equity CEFs as most of the 100-plus funds I follow lost valuation, even while the S&P 500 (SPY) has jumped 25.6%-plus so far this year through Dec. 22.

And in

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work.

CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

Comments (6)

Stay tuned same Bat time same Bat channel!
bit of a tease article, wheresapicks?
So will article 2 have your top ETF picks?
@wwn2001 Well of course! Part I came out for my subscribers on December 26th and Part II came out over the weekend on December 31st.
@Douglas Albo will there also be a 5 day lag here?
@AI - Alternative Investing No. I'll come out tomorrow with Part II
