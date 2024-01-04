Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bowlero: Is The Rally Just Beginning?

Jan. 04, 2024 2:27 PM ETBowlero Corp. (BOWL) Stock
Pacifica Yield
Summary

  • Bowlero's sale-leaseback transaction with VICI Properties raised significant funds to pay down debt, boost cash reserves, and buy back shares.
  • The funds will also be used to pursue an aggressive roll-up strategy, including building new bowling centers, with the company targeting 1,000 centers in the next few years.
  • BOWL's average unit volume is currently at $3.2 million and is growing at a high single-digit compound annual growth rate.

"Non-Essential" Businesses Start Re-Opening In Georgia Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kevin C. Cox

Bowlero's (NYSE:BOWL) sale-leaseback transaction with VICI Properties (VICI) for 38 centers was transformative for its balance sheet. The deal raised $439 million of funds that BOWL is set to use to pay down

Pacifica Yield
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 3:27 PM
Yes— just beginning and VICI a big deal. There’s over 5500 bowling centers to consolidate:

“Bowlero Corp. Announces Record-Breaking Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023”
www.businesswire.com/...
