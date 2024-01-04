Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

APA Corporation Buys Callon Petroleum: Joining Domestic Energy Consolidation

Jan. 04, 2024 3:27 PM ETAPA Corporation (APA) Stock, CPE StockTTE, TTFNF
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • APA Corporation has reached a $4.5 billion deal to acquire Callon Petroleum Company in an all-stock transaction.
  • The deal will provide scale and balance in the Permian Basin and add 102,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to APA's production.
  • Shares of APA Corp. currently are down 7% as investors are cautious about the stock component of the deal, which really feels like an overreaction.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Business partner meeting, Collaboration of people in organizations, colleagues congratulate successful projects.

Wasan Tita

In March of last year, I outlined some thoughts on APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) (to many investors still known as Apache) as the business was heading into 2023. The company saw peak profits in 2022 come under pressure

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
25.06K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in APA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About APA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APA
--
CPE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.