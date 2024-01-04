Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Reinsurance Group of America: Attractively Valued With Potential Life Expectancy Upside

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.36K Followers

Summary

  • Reinsurance Group of America shares have risen 13.5% in 2023, but below the market's return.
  • RGA is a noncyclical company that primarily reinsures against life and healthcare risk, making its results more stable.
  • The company has seen stronger results in most units, with improving mortality and strong investment income driving revenue growth.
RGA (Reinsurance Group of America) Global Headquarters in Saint Louis, MO, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) have been a mixed performer over the past year, rising 13.5% in 2023, a reasonable return in a vacuum, but well below the market’s return. RGA is a relatively noncyclical company, which should see prolonged benefits from elevated

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.36K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RGA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RGA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RGA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.