Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Phillips 66 (PSX) Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 04, 2024 2:59 PM ETPhillips 66 (PSX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.86K Followers

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference January 4, 2024 10:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Lashier - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Dietert - Vice President of Investor Relations

Kevin Mitchell - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Neil Mehta

All right. We got a full room here for what is always a highlight of the Goldman Conference, a conversation with Phillips 66. This is really a diversified conversation. So, we want to talk about refining, we talk about midstream, chemicals, renewables. We've got Mark Lashier, President and CEO; Kevin Mitchell, CFO; Jeff Dietert, Investor Relations, long-time friend. Thank you all for being here and -- in Miami, and there's a lot to talk through.

But Mark, maybe we'll kick it off with you here on the macro. So how is Phillips 66, thinking about the refining environment in 2024? What are the key supply and demand factors we should be taking into consideration, as we think about the margin environment? And within your own system, what are you seeing real time?

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Mark Lashier

You bet, Neil. And first of all, Neil, I want to thank you for having us join you here today. This is just a fantastic way to kick off the New Year to knock the rest off from the holiday season and to get back into gear of everything. But, first of all, I just want to talk about Phillips 66, as being a leading integrated energy provider, downstream energy provider. We've got a diversified platform that is an attractive investment opportunity. And part of that attracts, it's not just the diversification, but it's the integration from midstream, chemicals, refining, marketing and specialty products. We can deliver value across the economic cycles. And that's what it's all about.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PSX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PSX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.