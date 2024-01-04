Bjoern Wylezich/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK), a company that specializes in mid-sized tankers, has had a strong performance in Q3-2023, with an EBIT of $526 million and positive net income growth. Demonstrating robust market momentum, the stock has witnessed an impressive 90%+ increase in price over the last 52 weeks, showcasing a strong upward trend driven by market dynamics.

Moreover, Teekay Tankers strategically manages its fleet in-house, setting it apart as a dedicated owner-operator. Despite challenges like an aging fleet, the company's focus on reducing debt exposure and increasing liquidity positions it as a cash flow generator. Anticipated FCF of $2.9 per share for the next quarter and $12.7 per share for the year adds to its investment attractiveness.

Industry dynamics, driven by heightened oil demand and supply scarcity, further support Teekay Tankers' favorable outlook. Q3-2023 bookings, high rates, and positive industry trends contribute to a positive market sentiment.

Teekay Tankers' financial strength, strategic positioning, and positive industry dynamics make it a buy, offering investors an opportunity for long-term growth and profitability.

The company

Teekay Tankers is a well-known name in the mid-sized tankers industry, thanks to its commitment to safety, quality, and environmental stewardship. With the largest fleet globally and a comprehensive suite of marine services, Teekay Tankers serves top-tier oil and gas companies worldwide.

One of the most notable features of Teekay Tankers is its in-house management of vessels, which employs over 2000 individuals who work tirelessly to maintain and manage the company's fleet. This approach sets Teekay Tankers apart as a true owner-operator in the industry, ensuring a hands-on, dedicated approach to managing and maintaining the best ships in the mid-sized tanker sector.

Teekay Tankers is currently trading at $53/share, with a market cap of $1.8 billion. The company's Q3-2023 results show a resilient EBIT of $81.5 million, along with positive net income growth, backed by a net cash position of $83 million and improved liquidity of $511 million.

Teekay Tankers' strategic positioning in the tanker market is evident with strong Q3 2023 bookings, high rates, and positive industry dynamics, driven by increased oil demand and supply scarcity. Moreover, geopolitical tensions further support the company's favorable outlook for 2024.

Data by YCharts

Industry

It seems that despite the recent decline, the Q3-2023 tanker rates remain relatively high compared to the pre-Covid levels. Teekay Tankers, which has booked a substantial portion of Suezmax and Aframax/LR2 fleets, is anticipating elevated rates for Q4-2023, which is expected to be boosted by October's surge due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Factors like increased oil demand and EU's shift away from Russian oil contribute to a positive outlook for the industry.

According to the IEA, there is a projected increase of 0.9 million barrels per day in the 2024 demand, which is another factor contributing to the overall positive outlook of the market.

However, the industry is facing certain challenges such as historically low new orders for tankers, coupled with an aging fleet, which indicates constrained growth for the next two years.

Despite these challenges, spot rates for Suezmax and Aframax are expected to remain high, ensuring robust Free Cash Flow for the industry. In Q3-2023, Suezmax and Aframax day rates averaged $39k/day, displaying strength despite a slight dip.

According to the IEA, there is a projected peak oil demand of 102 Mbbl/d in 2023, with an additional 1.2 Mbbl/d in 2024, which will be met by non-OPEX+ producing countries.

Additionally, the EU's ban on Russian oil redirects 90% of production to India and China via tankers, sustaining demand amid limited tanker supply.

Clarksons reports fully booked shipyard capacity for 2024/25, with the tanker fleet expected to grow by only 2% in 2023 and 0% in 2024/25. Consequently, the combination of strong demand and limited supply anticipates that day rates will persist at high levels.

Financials

Teekay Tankers has been showing impressive performance in the financial market, with its stock soaring by more than 90% over the last 52 weeks. As of January 3, 2024, the company's market capitalization stands at $1.75 billion, which is a testament to the significant growth it has achieved in this period. This remarkable growth is attributed to the surge in demand for oil tankers, resulting in historically high tanker rates and an enhanced financial position for Teekay Tankers.

Data by YCharts

The Q2-2023 results showcase robust revenue generation, totaling $371 million, which is a 53% increase year-on-year, fueled by elevated tanker day rates. Despite a slight drop in revenues from the previous quarter, the Q3-2023 rates, though lower, remain at exceptionally high levels, ensuring profitability.

Data by YCharts

Teekay Tankers has plenty of liquidity and it is actually reducing liabilities and increasing its current assets the last 8 years.

Data by YCharts

Its strong financial metrics and strategic reduction in debt exposure contribute to a favorable outlook for investors. The company is positioned as a free cash flow generation machine and is expected to produce an FCF of about $2.9 per share for the next quarter and $12.7 per share for the year. All these factors make Teekay Tankers an attractive option for investors looking to invest in the oil transportation sector.

Teekay Tankers' strategic financial management is evident in its steady reduction of liabilities and concurrent increase in current assets over the past eight years, enhancing liquidity. These efforts, coupled with strong financial metrics, position the company as a formidable player in the oil transportation sector.

By analyzing the financial performance of Teekay Tankers in comparison to its major competitors, it becomes apparent that the majority of competitors have had a negative return over the last three years. However, Teekay Tankers stands out with a remarkable increase of 185% in net income, which positions it as one of the top performers in the industry.

Data by YCharts

The financial health of Teekay Tankers is quite impressive, with strong operational performance and a remarkable valuation. Compared to its competitors, Teekay Tankers is significantly undervalued with an EV/EBITDA ratio of just 2.3. In contrast, the second-lowest valuation among its peers is at 3.5 EV/EBITDA, while the most expensive one is priced at a substantial 10.9.

In terms of valuation, an EV/EBITDA of 2.3x is considered significantly undervalued when compared to the industry average of 6.8x. This suggests that the market is currently undervaluing the company's earnings potential and future growth prospects. Some of the factors that support a higher valuation for the company include its strategic positioning in the tanker market, strong Q3-2023 bookings, high rates, and positive industry dynamics driven by increased oil demand and supply scarcity. Additionally, the company's focus on reducing debt exposure and increasing liquidity positions it as a cash flow generator, which is attractive to investors. While it is difficult to predict a specific valuation for the company, a higher EV/EBITDA multiple would be more justified given the favorable market conditions and the company's financial strength.

Data by YCharts

Risk

Teekay Tankers faces several risks due to the aging average age of its vessels. The older vessels, with an average age of 14 years, could lead to potential higher operating costs, compliance challenges with emissions regulations, and the need for costly modernization. Furthermore, the constrained shipyard capacity adds complexity to the vessel replacement process, which could potentially escalate costs for the company. Apart from these challenges, the company also confronts the risk of marine disasters or hijackings, which could lead to significant financial losses and reputational damage. However, the company has a comprehensive insurance coverage plan in place, which helps mitigate these risks. Despite this, the company must remain vigilant and proactive in managing these risks to ensure a safe, reliable, and profitable business.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teekay Tankers is a leading player in the mid-sized tanker industry, with a strong focus on safety, quality, and environmental stewardship.

The company's FY results indicate robust financial health, marked by a resilient EBIT of $81.5 million in Q3-2023, a 53% YoY revenue increase to $371 million, and positive net income growth. Despite a slight dip in revenues, Q3-2023 rates remaining high suggest sustained profitability. However, Teekay Tankers' strategic reduction of liabilities, increased current assets, and strong operational performance contribute to a favorable outlook.

The market might undervalue Teekay Tankers due to concerns about the aging fleet, potential operating cost increases, and complexities in vessel replacement. This presents an opportunity for investors as the market may be overlooking the company's strong financial metrics, strategic reduction of liabilities, and positive industry dynamics. Choosing Teekay Tankers over peers is justified by its in-house vessel management, commitment to safety, and the largest global fleet. This hands-on approach differentiates it, making it a compelling investment to capitalize on heightened oil demand, supply scarcity, and positive industry trends.