Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is a popular cybersecurity stock that has performed strongly amidst a tech sector melt-up. The company has a rare blend of above-market top line growth and GAAP profitability. PANW maintains a net cash balance sheet and is repurchasing stock. Some investors may have concerns about the poor billings guidance, but that appears to be mainly a function of customers wanting to save on financing costs.

While I continue to view PANW as being a top cybersecurity operator, I can no longer stand by the valuation - I am downgrading the stock from buy to hold.

PANW Stock Price

The saying that “a tide lifts all boats” has played true in the tech sector. While more speculative names have seen the strongest gains as of late, PANW has risen strongly all the same. The stock is not trading far from all-time highs.

I last covered PANW in October, where I rated the stock a buy on account of the FY26 outlook, strong balance sheet, and GAAP profitability. The stock has performed strongly since then, but the gains have been a bit too much and too fast.

PANW Stock Key Metrics

In its most recent quarter, PANW delivered 20% YoY growth in revenue to $1.88 billion, surpassing guidance for $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion, and 16% YoY growth in billings to $2.024 billion, falling short of guidance for up to $2.08 billion. Remaining performance obligations ("RPOs") remained strong at 26% YoY growth, with cRPOs growing 22% YoY.

PANW was once again GAAP profitable and posted 700 bps of margin expansion to generate 28% non-GAAP operating margins. PANW generated $1.38 in no-GAAP EPS, surpassing guidance for up to $1.17. I suspect that the strong profitability is a huge driver of the premium valuation.

PANW ended the quarter with $6.9 billion of cash versus $1.9 billion of debt. The cash balance was $1.3 billion higher sequentially due to a reduction in accounts receivable. PANW leveraged its positive cash generation and strong balance sheet to repurchase $67 million of stock in the quarter. Based on my view of the valuation, I am not personally a fan of share repurchases as I believe that M&A may be a better use of capital. At the same time, I can acknowledge that some investors may reward PANW with higher valuations due to the presence of a share repurchase program.

Looking ahead, management has guided for the 2nd quarter to see up to 20% YoY revenue growth to $1.985 billion and non-GAAP EPS of up to $1.31. Management brought down their full-year billings guidance to just 17% YoY growth and $10.8 billion, but maintained their revenue guide of up to 19% YoY growth to $8.2 billion. Management expects non-GAAP earnings to come above the high end of prior guidance, now expecting up to $5.53 in non-GAAP EPS.

On the conference call, management tried to calm investor worry about the poor billings guide. Management emphasized that RPO and specifically cRPO should be viewed as better indicators of future revenue growth, as they take into account both deferred revenues and the backlog (billings only accounts for deferred revenues). Management blamed the weak billings outlook as being due to the higher interest rate environment, as customers are now looking to hold onto cash more often. Management stressed that they have not seen any reduction in win rates or conversion rates as a result of the lower billings performance. Management also does not view the weak billings performance as a threat to their ability to hit their FY26 targets. To refresh our memories, management had previously guided for 17% to 19% YoY revenue growth through FY26.

Is PANW Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

PANW is a cybersecurity operator most known for its firewall product. Cybersecurity is one of the most attractive sectors in the market due to the ever-rising threat of cyberattacks.

PANW has proven its business model amidst the tough macro environment, as it has benefitted from having a wide and deep product portfolio, as some have called it a “consolidator” of cybersecurity spending.

Between the cybersecurity focus, net cash balance sheet, high growth rates, and GAAP profitability, it is no surprise that PANW has commanded a premium valuation relative to peers. The stock recently traded hands at a blistering 11x sales.

PANW trades at around 52x earnings with earnings expected to grow rapidly due to operating leverage.

I have been bullish on PANW for quite some time, but current valuations no longer look compelling. Assuming that PANW can achieve consensus estimates through FY26, which are roughly in-line with management’s own targets, PANW is currently trading at 8x FY26 sales. I assume that revenue growth decelerates to around 15% at that time. Based on 32% long term net margins and a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio ("PEG ratio"), I could see PANW trading at 7.2x sales, implying some downside between now and then (or roughly flat returns inclusive of the earnings yield).

Perhaps one believes that PANW deserves to trade at a 2.2x PEG ratio. That would imply a valuation of 10.6x sales or roughly 10.3% annual return potential over the next 3 years (roughly 12% inclusive of the earnings yield). While that prospective upside may be able to beat the broader market, I am uncomfortable with the requirement that the stock command such an aggressive multiple. If anything, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. is likely to see multiple compression as growth rates slow, but the above assumption implies only modest compression from today’s levels.

Given that almost all tech stocks have seen a big boost over the last few months, I am hard pressed to name a cheaper alternative in the cybersecurity sector. Nonetheless, I must downgrade Palo Alto Networks, Inc. stock from buy to hold as I wait for more attractive valuations.