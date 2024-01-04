Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Seadrill: Buy On Major Contract Awards And Material Share Repurchase Activity

Jan. 04, 2024 4:59 PM ETSeadrill Limited (SDRL) StockBORR, DO, HLX, NE, PBR, RIG, SMHI, TDW, VAL2 Comments
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Seadrill Limited secured two major contract awards with Petrobras offshore Brazil for drillships "West Auriga" and "West Polaris" with an aggregate value of $1.1 billion thus increasing backlog by 40%.
  • Adjusted for mobilization fees and required additional services, "clean" dayrates are estimated at $450,000 (West Auriga) and $400,000 (West Polaris) which still represent decent numbers for Brazil.
  • Reducing 2024 expectations to account for anticipated idle time and upgrade requirements ahead of contract commencement in November but increasing 2025 projections.
  • With earnings and cash generation projected to reach an inflection point next year in combination with a healthy balance sheet and ongoing commitment to share repurchases, Seadrill remains a top pick in the offshore drilling space. Reiterating "Buy" rating and raising price target from $60 to $62.
Capsa cranes and Seadrill drilling platform in the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife

MikeMareen

Note:

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Leading offshore driller Seadrill Limited or "Seadrill" finished 2023 on a high note as the company

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
17.06K Followers

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Comments (2)

L
LLCapital
Today, 5:25 PM
Comments (1.09K)
Nice update, is their upside to your '25 estimates? Do you think they can also repeat or add to that in '26? In re to TDW/SMHI have you looked at the Hornbeck IPO? Thanks again
aptosian profile picture
aptosian
Today, 5:16 PM
Comments (790)
Isn’t NE better to get into it at this moment instead of SDRL when NE has solid earnings, good Div and share purchase back? Just curious. fYI- I’m buying NE at 47.40 price level, after trading NE end of last year making some money. Now I plan to go long with NE. I see SDRL getting ready to breakout; I will look into it more. Thanks for your interesting data and article.
