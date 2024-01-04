David Becker

I need to do a 180 on AMD (NASDAQ:AMD). I have previously been bullish on AMD and bearish on Nvidia (NVDA), but after my last look at the latter, I have finally understood the narrative at play here. While AMD continues to trade at a dramatic discount to NVDA, that discount looks at least directionally justified, as the first-mover advantage possessed by NVDA in generative AI may lead to long term network effects and high switching costs. In light of this realization, the relative discount observation is no longer so important, making AMD’s absolute valuation look far less appealing than before. I am downgrading AMD from “buy” to “hold” as one should be looking for more attractive valuations before entering this name.

AMD Stock Price

AMD has been a solid performer in 2023, but has clearly lagged the stock of its closest peer. I previously thought that the discrepancy was unjustified, but am no longer of that view.

I last covered AMD in June where I rated it a buy as a “forgotten generative AI winner.” AMD continues to show some growth, but I am doubtful that growth will accelerate to levels anywhere near that of NVDA, let alone justify the current valuation. The stock has performed well in my bullish coverage but these results might be more luck-related given my change of heart.

AMD Stock Key Metrics

In its most recent quarter, AMD saw a recovery in growth, with revenues growing by 4% YoY and 8% QoQ (the second quarter had seen revenues decline by 18% YoY). Revenues of $5.8 billion came at the upper end of guidance.

2023 Q3 Presentation

The biggest contributor to the recovery was the client segment, which saw growth swing from negative 54% YoY in the second quarter to positive 42% YoY in this past quarter. That also helped AMD return to profitability in the segment. Data center revenues saw some stabilization, coming in more or less flat YoY after declining 11% YoY in the second quarter.

2023 Q3 Presentation

Despite the return to top-line growth, AMD saw non-GAAP operating income come in flat YoY as the company made substantial investments in artificial intelligence (notably data center revenues declined by 39% YoY).

2023 Q3 Presentation

AMD ended the quarter with $5.8 billion in cash versus $2.5 billion in debt, representing a strong net cash balance sheet position. I am not concerned about the financial solvency risk for the company given the negative leverage and positive earnings generation.

2023 Q3 Presentation

Looking ahead, management has guided for the fourth quarter to see around $6.1 billion in revenue, implying 9% YoY growth.

2023 Q3 Presentation

Management further guided for its data center and client segments to grow by a “strong double-digit percentage,” with those gains being partially offset by a cyclical downturn in the gaming segment. I suspect that investors are less concerned about the gaming struggles and more focused on the long term growth trajectory of the data center business.

On the conference call, management guided for data center GPU revenue to approximate “$400 million in the fourth quarter and exceed $2 billion in 2024.” Management notes that this would be their fastest product to reach $1 billion in company history, but investors are right to point out that such a distinction matters little given the stronger results at NVDA. Management further guided for the next couple of quarters to see strong data center growth, but the lack of visibility into forward growth is arguably concerning given that NVDA is already seeing exponential growth in its own data center business. It is clear that AMD is being left behind, but can it catch up?

Is AMD Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

AMD is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world with a foothold across various fast-growing sub-sectors, including data center and gaming.

2023 Q3 Presentation

I had previously seen AMD being uniquely positioned to eventually capture a piece of the large AI market.

2023 Q3 Presentation

The only problem was that NVDA clearly has a first-mover advantage and AMD would need to play a great deal of catch-up. I had however underestimated the drivers of NVDA’s advantages and how they might yield long term barriers to entry. As I wrote in my report on NVDA, “the longer it takes for competitors to catch up from a hardware and software point of view, NVDA is able to entrench itself deeper and deeper into its customers’ software stacks.” I am of the view that NVDA has a strong advantage from its deep CUDA developer community that will only get stronger and stronger as it capitalizes on the generative AI opportunity. There would be likely high switching costs to convert NVDA architecture to AMD if or when AMD is able to offer a competitive alternative. This might allow NVDA to create a large and loyal ecosystem and that is why I am seeing similarities with what happened between Apple (AAPL) and Blackberry in the smartphone war. The fact that AMD has signed partnerships with Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta Platforms (META) to use their chips should not be mistaken for signs that the market is ready for broad adoption, as all signs are pointing towards NVDA aggressively taking market share.

I had previously viewed the relative discount to NVDA as being overdone, with the important assumption being that AMD will at some point see a dramatic uplift in revenue growth, but that is no longer clear to me. That begs the question, is AMD still cheap at just over 9x sales?

It isn’t entirely clear to me why consensus estimates should be considered pessimistic and if anything, there might be the possibility of disappointment if NVDA is able to take even more market share beyond just the data center segment. Nonetheless, based on 15% revenue growth, 35% long term net margins, and a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’), I see fair value hovering at around 7.8x sales, which implies some downside. It is hard to justify a higher PEG ratio given the competitive threats posed by NVDA. At the same time, AMD’s net cash balance sheet, solid profitability, and possibility of accelerated growth (albeit uncertain) may be enough to help support healthy valuations in the stock price.

The valuation is not cheap enough for me to continue recommending a buy rating given that pure innovation appears necessary in order to spark the acceleration in growth needed for market-beating returns. I am downgrading AMD stock from buy to hold.