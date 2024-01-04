Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMD: I Was Wrong, Time To Get Out

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AMD stock is performing solidly, but not nearly as strong as peer Nvidia.
  • That discrepancy has created a wide valuation gap between the two closely-tied names.
  • The lack of visibility into AMD's future growth and its contrast with the exponential growth of Nvidia's data center business is concerning, indicating that AMD is being left behind.
  • I am downgrading AMD to a "hold" rating.
Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

I need to do a 180 on AMD (NASDAQ:AMD). I have previously been bullish on AMD and bearish on Nvidia (NVDA), but after my last look at the latter, I have finally understood the narrative at play here. While

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
31.37K Followers

Julian Lin is a financial analyst. He finds undervalued companies with secular growth that appreciate over time. His approach is to look for companies with strong balance sheets and management teams in sectors with long growth runways.

Julian is the leader of the investing group Best Of Breed Growth Stocks where he only shares positions in stocks which have a large probability of delivering large alpha relative to the S&P 500. He also combines growth-oriented principles with strict valuation hurdles to add an additional layer to the conventional margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

D
Davemawston71
Today, 5:23 PM
Comments (270)
Long term investing isn’t about flip flopping from one extreme to the other .
With respect I’m staying long , the argument isn’t Nvidia or Amd . It’s do I own Amd or not . I’m owning it and looking forward to more gains as the company moves forward under the excellent leadership of Dr Lisa Su
C
Catskills1
Today, 5:20 PM
Comments (1.48K)
@Julian Lin Respect your approach but for my portfolio do not agree. Added to my position in the $111-$95 decline, then trimmed about 6% in two sales at $141 and $148. Would have trimmed a lot more, but I think there is a strong road ahead. Agree with you that NVDA got there first, but AMD has their AI chip and claims that a) NVDA will not nearly be able to handle the TAM and b) that is some ways their chip is better. Right or wrong, with her results over recent years do you really want to doubt the efforts of Lisa Su? I don't, and yesterday I bought back half of what I sold at $133.75. Between the AI opportunity and Lisa Su at the helm, I think within two years AMD will be knocking at the door of $200. Can't prove it, not a better argument, just mine.
aptosian profile picture
aptosian
Today, 5:20 PM
Comments (790)
Imo get out now … enter back if/when it drops to 123 .. patience will pay!
R
RUBYRUBY3
Today, 5:16 PM
Comments (14.5K)
2024 Laptops
2025 Windows 11-12 as win 10 goes obsolete.
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 5:15 PM
Comments (10.49K)
It’s about to hit the fan.
T
TMFfan
Today, 5:13 PM
Comments (843)
AMD is just getting started taking aim at NVDA (with a solid 1st entry with MI300X), this is the time to take a position to get in not out
j
jjhrams
Today, 5:13 PM
Comments (885)
You might have to rewrite this article after CES next week! Long term holder since 2016!
