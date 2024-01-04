Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TLT: Easing Financial Conditions A Risk But Outperformance Vs. Stocks To Continue (Downgrade)

Jan. 04, 2024 5:20 PM ETiShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.84K Followers

Summary

  • iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has gained 20% since October lows, outperforming US stocks amid lower inflation and interest rate expectations.
  • Markets are pricing in 150bps of rate cuts this year but easing financial suggests this is too aggressive and any unwind poses a risk to TLT given its high duration.
  • However, the TLT's recent outperformance relative to US stocks is likely to continue unless we see a sharp revival in inflation expectations.

The word bonds on wooden cubes with office desktop. Business finance stock exchange

cagkansayin

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) has gained an impressive 20% in total return terms since its October lows, even outperforming US stocks amid the rapid repricing lower in interest rate expectations. After a full percent decline in 30-year

This article was written by

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

