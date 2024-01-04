cagkansayin

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) has gained an impressive 20% in total return terms since its October lows, even outperforming US stocks amid the rapid repricing lower in interest rate expectations. After a full percent decline in 30-year yields in just 3 months, I have pared back my long positions and shifted from a Strong Buy rating to a Buy rating. Interest rate markets appear overly optimistic regarding the past of Fed easing, and an unwinding of these expectations may create a better opportunity to get long. However, I continue to expect outperformance relative to US stocks as the equity risk premium widens over the coming years.

The TLT holds US Treasuries of maturities of 20 years or more, with a weighted average maturity of around 26 years, and an effective duration of 17 years. The high duration means that the ETF tends to post strong capital gains during times of economic weakness and/or disinflation as interest rate expectations decline. The weighted average yield to maturity on the TLT has fallen from a peak of 5.2% in October to 4.2% now. In real terms, 30-year breakeven inflation expectations sit at just 2.2%, resulting in a real yield of 2%, which is very high when compared to the outlook for US large cap stocks and the real GDP growth outlook for the economy as a whole.

Aggressive Rate Cut Bets Contrast With Easy Financial Conditions

Changes in long-term bond yields can be broken down into changes in inflation expectations and changes in real yields, which are driven by economic growth expectations and Fed policy expectations. In my previous article in September, I argued that the TLT should perform well due largely to falling inflation expectations, which I believed at the time would move lower due to rising recession fears and tighter credit markets, and equity weakness. It turns out I was right for the wrong reasons. 30-year breakeven inflation expectations have fallen considerably over recent months even as risk appetite and financial conditions have improved greatly. The chart below shows how the fall in inflation expectations contrasts with previous periods of easing financial conditions.

30-Year Breakevens Vs GS Financial Conditions Index (Lower is easier) (Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs)

This creates a risk for TLT holders for two reasons. Firstly, continued strong risk appetite could trigger a recovery in inflation expectations, particularly if oil prices join in the rally, which should be expected to drive up yields. Secondly, interest rate cuts rarely come while risk appetite is strong. As the chart below shows, over the past two decades Fed easing cycles have only begun after a sharp rise in credit spreads. Interest rate markets are now pricing in around 150bps of cuts this year, but the recent easing of financial conditions, and in particular the decline in corporate credit spreads, may prevent the Fed from lowering rates aggressively. Due to these risks, I have shifted from a Strong Buy rating to a Buy rating on the TLT.

Fed Funds Vs High Yield Corporate Credit Spreads (Bloomberg)

Outperformance Versus Stocks To Continue

Despite these risks, I expect the TLT to continue its outperformance relative to US stocks. The risks that apply to bonds apply to stocks also, but there is also a growing likelihood that bonds benefit in the event of a deep stock market correction. While this may seem difficult to imagine given the extremely strong positive correlation between stocks and bond yields over the past year, falling stock prices have typically been bullish for bonds. The reason is that falling stocks tend to depress both inflation expectations and real yields. The following chart shows the ratio of the SPX over the TLT against 30-year inflation breakevens. The long-term correlation suggests the ratio should be much lower, which would favour TLT.

Ratio of SPX over TLT versus 30-Year Breakeven Inflation Expectations (Bloomberg)

The main driver of TLT outperformance relative to stocks, however, should come from falling real yields. Even after the recent decline, the yield on the TLT remains attractive at 2%. As I have argued in previous articles this is higher than the real GDP growth outlook, suggesting that Treasury debt servicing costs will rise exponentially relative to GDP if large budget deficits persist and real yields do not fall. While it could be argued that lower real yields would also benefit stocks, the equity risk premium is close to its all-time lows due largely to expensive valuations. There is therefore significant room for the TLT to move higher and the S&P500 to move lower over the coming years.