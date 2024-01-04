Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IWMY: 57% Yield And Rapid Decay

Summary

  • Option popularity has skyrocketed, and the funds engaging in this arena have proliferated.
  • Why delay gratification with LEAPs or monthly options when you get 57% yield via shorter term option selling?
  • Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF's brief history shows you the "why."
Three stages of tooth decay, caries. 3d illustration

Viktoria Ruban/iStock via Getty Images

Note: This article was written pre-market on January 4, 2024.

Every bull market ends with a new paradigm. Well, at least the crowd believes it is a new paradigm. This one appears to be gunning for two

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Comments (6)

Schonsense profile picture
Schonsense
Today, 6:47 PM
Comments (12)
Whoever wrote that IWMY "purpose" blurb needs to go back to options school. Good luck decaying away intrinsic value. I'm tempted to blacklist every offering that firm presents on principle.
Convoluted profile picture
Convoluted
Today, 6:35 PM
Comments (6.07K)
You referenced selling ITM calls when you want to be long a stock.

Did you not intend to sell puts-not calls.

I sometimes sell ITM calls if I think a stock is due for a sudden and substantial reversal, and I don’t really care if I get assigned the shares short.

Example: within the last 10 days, I sold the JAN 19 127 RCL calls. When triggered that strike was ITM. Obviously that was a profitable move.

To follow your idea, I could sell the RCL 120 (or 121, 122…130) puts, which, as of earlier today would have all been ITM.

You are correct about option volume-it has proliferated. IMO people would be better served to develop their own options strategy.
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Today, 6:50 PM
Comments (27.26K)
@Convoluted Selling deep in the money call is the mathematical equivalent of selling a way out of the money put. I prefer the former for many different reasons including tax advantage of dividends which make up the equivalent return.
AI - Alternative Investing profile picture
AI - Alternative Investing
Today, 5:51 PM
Comments (7.51K)
@Trapping Value when I saw the headline I immediately thought the two madmen running the AMZA asylum must be leading this as well!
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Today, 6:12 PM
Comments (27.26K)
@AI - Alternative Investing This is a new obsession, unfortunately made popular by investors who think if they get their money back in distributions after two years even if the NAV drops 99% by then, they can have the unmatched joy of "playing with house money."
AI - Alternative Investing profile picture
AI - Alternative Investing
Today, 6:20 PM
Comments (7.51K)
@Trapping Value even Lukey Dukey knows to stay away from this one :) This might catch the eye of the CLM faithful?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

