As I write this, the share price for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA), one of the biggest US-based pharmacies, is down by 10.8%. It could be trading even lower by the end of the day considering that the softening follows its first quarter (Q1 FY24, quarter ending November 2023) results earlier today. Here I discuss why they have triggered the sell-off and what it means for the stock going forward.

Historic dividend cut

The most glaring feature of the earnings release is the dividend cut, which is bad enough as it is. The fact that it has been cut by a huge 48% is even more glaring, especially, considering that this is the first cut in the 47-year-long history of dividend payouts for the company.

The quarterly dividend per share has now declined to USD 0.25. At this rate, the forward dividend yield falls to 3.9% from the trailing twelve months [TTM] yield of 7.5%, which makes WBA one of the most rewarding dividend stocks among the S&P 500 (SP500) set.

What's behind the dividend reduction?

As disappointing as the dividend cut is, it's not a shocker, going by the company's deteriorating fundamentals, which have also carried on in Q1 FY24. Despite an impressive 10% year-on-year (YoY) increase in sales, well above analysts' expectations of a 5% rise, it continued to sustain losses. To be fair, its reported losses have shrunk from last year (see table below) when they expanded significantly on account of a payout against claims that the company had fuelled an opioid epidemic, but they have continued nevertheless. WBA reported a per-share loss of USD 0.08.

Source: Walgreen Boots Alliance

Weakening earnings over time

Even before the results, the probability of a dividend cut was high. WBA's earnings had been underwhelming over time, except in 2021, which saw increased spending on healthcare during the pandemic (see chart below). Things got even worse last year as it reported a net loss as it continued to see a softening in sales growth post-COVID-19 and also had to pay up for the earlier mentioned claim settlements.

Operating and Net Income Over Time (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Soft outlook

The company's outlook for FY24 further cemented the potential for reported losses, which of course, are negative for dividends. Adjusted EPS is expected to come in at USD 3.20-3.50, which is a 16% decline from FY23. After it already reported a GAAP loss last year, a shrinking in adjusted earnings means that losses could continue. And we've already seen that play out in Q1 FY 24.

Analysts also expect limited upside to revenue going forward, with an expected growth of 2.9% YoY, which is lower than the ten-year average compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] of 6.8%.

These developments and projections brought the dividend track record dangerously close to being disrupted even earlier. This is particularly so after payout growth had already reduced to a crawl of 0.26% in 2023, making it the third consecutive year of new lows in dividend growth (see table below). And that has played out.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Can low market multiples prop up the share price?

With the dividends looking far less attractive now, the question is whether there's an upside to WBA's price. It does have competitive market multiples, to be sure. Its forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio at 0.15x compared to 1.14x for the consumer staples sector and its five-year average ratio of 0.28x. The forward non-GAAP price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is at 7.7x, compared to the 18.1x for the sector and its five-year average of 8.7x.

However, these would only be a sign to buy if the fundamentals were in order. They aren't. Sure there are changes underway, with the dividend cut being a fine example of the company trying to get itself in order. These follow a leadership change last November when former CEO Rosalind Brewer stepped down and was replaced by Tim Wentworth, who has substantial leadership experience in the healthcare industry. But whether or not the change plays out to the company's advantage remains to be seen. It's worth mentioning that the former CEO was in her job for less than three years.

For now, what we do know is that FY24 doesn't look good for WBA. Its dividend levels now make it far less attractive. And this cut only adds to the probability of a long-term price decline it has already witnessed. Over the past decade, its price has declined by 57.7%. And despite its healthy dividends, it has managed to erode investor capital, with total returns of -41.5%. The loss in investor confidence today further confirms that the trend can continue.

Price and Total Returns, 10 years (Source: Seeking Alpha)

What next?

For now, there's really little case to be made for Walgreens Boots Alliance. The company might be impressive as one of the biggest pharmacies in the US, but its financials are very worrisome. Even though revenue growth has been healthy in Q1 FY24, it's not expected to be sustained. Further, it has also shown GAAP losses and declining adjusted earnings. The profit picture is expected to remain weak for the remainder of FY24 as well.

In an expected move, the company has dramatically reduced its dividends, which is disappointing for investors going by its hefty TTM yield. And the share price has unsurprisingly fallen in tow. There could still be some case to buy WBA going by its muted market valuations, but that was only if its financials were in order. Not only is this not the case, it's unlikely to be so in the foreseeable future.

With a change in leadership, we could see developments going forward that can revive WBA's waning fortunes. And a dividend cut can be seen as an example of the same. But how far and in what way the change plays out remains to be seen. Until there are genuine signs of a turnaround, I believe WBA is a falling knife that's best stayed away from. I'm going with a Sell rating.