Walgreens: The Dividend Cut Is The Final Nail

Manika Premsingh
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In a historic departure from the trend, Walgreens Boots Alliance cut dividends by a huge 48% as it continued to report GAAP losses in Q1 FY24.
  • The outlook for the remainder of the year isn't positive either. With revenue growth expected to be weak and adjusted earnings likely, it could be another year of GAAP losses.
  • While the market multiples aren't entirely bad, their muted levels are a sign of the company's worrisome financials, rather than stock undervaluation.

As I write this, the share price for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA), one of the biggest US-based pharmacies, is down by 10.8%. It could be trading even lower by the end of the day considering that

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
1.34K Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

S
SteadySlowInvestor
Today, 6:41 PM
Comments (76)
Sad. In 14 plus years and its just gotten to a low point for WBA. Let's see if it beats the odds of a div cut. Come on....WBA.
j
jagrutcga
Today, 6:29 PM
Comments (300)
Lol! With rampant theft and loot in the stores across USA and continuing law suits, WBA has no future
S
Saint Mark
Today, 6:28 PM
Comments (1.43K)
The cut was inevitable - and the right move. Turning this company around is a huge task, but having cash available from the reduced dividend is a great first step. The bigger challenge comes from Lilly’s move today; this dramatically changes the landscape for all PBMs.
R
RWilliam
Today, 6:19 PM
Comments (8.96K)
I appreciate the article, thx. I agree for most investors one should watch and don’t touch. That is the best advice. Me? I catch knives like WBA as with VZ PFE MDT, all similar. All new positions. I build positions to seek alpha there’s still possible alpha with WBA.

Theres very good technical support were the stock has traded the last few months. Today the stock didn’t get near last months lows and rallied on the day. Good sign! Most investors expected the Div cut, imo.

My advice is if WBA hits 19-21 again buy it. I’ll add. Fundamentally the parking lots around here are still full. Ya a lot head wins but big rewards come with risk.
This mess was from incompetent leadership, it’s reversible.

Currently I can stay long because of the capital cushion. I bought 2/3s my position between 19 and 22. The rest under 27. It’s a not coincidence I sold 1/3 (all the shares above 22) in the last week. That’s why I’m in.

Now I have 4% more shares, 27.43% profit, plus my YoC is good enough to hold this for years. I’ve done this many times, LYB, PRU, VLO, all left for dead around 45. All very profitable.

You said: “However, these would only be a sign to buy if the fundamentals were in order”. So your plan is chase it after moves? Ask yourself if earnings are flat what price is worth the risk?

I’ve been in and out of WBA profitably for many years, 5 plus. Mostly out. Mostly in CVS got out at 70-90. Now totally out CVS. I’ve swapped back and forth profitably.

I don’t catch falling stocks that I don’t trade profitably. I took a tracker at 27, bought a lot at 22 and 50% more in the 19s. Sold 1/3 in the 27s where I thought it would stall. The price action looked bad. The Div cut didn’t drive the stock to 19-22, obviously many weren’t surprise.

The answers I’d like know: What is the probability of a turn around? If there’s a possibility how long? Of corse we don’t know.

Is there any price you would take a shot?

My whole point is it was risky move I was down 4 figures but I would not be up 4 figures if I didn’t do exactly the opposite of the article. The Div cut looked baked in collapsing cash flow.

Sorry for the redundancy.
CatchTheFallingKnife profile picture
CatchTheFallingKnife
Today, 6:13 PM
Comments (2.29K)
They should cut div to zero, this cut only created more uncertainties for the company.
C
Carl 123
Today, 6:07 PM
Comments (2.09K)
This dog of dow is whimpering
H
Hans Schotterradler
Today, 5:54 PM
Comments (244)
The cut was not a surprise. It's the right move forward. Let the share price drop a little more as dividend chasers sell their shares. Could be a great entry point.
h
hdh12
Today, 5:50 PM
Comments (1.01K)
Might mark the bottom if they can fix the fundamentals of the business.
g
glow1615
Today, 5:50 PM
Comments (11)
Down 3pts and than finishing down only 1.30 by close of business. I think new mngmnt is a huge step in the right direction. The market may be giving a nod to that today. Time will tell.
Bim Ska La Bim profile picture
Bim Ska La Bim
Today, 5:41 PM
Comments (2.46K)
This too shall pass...glad it's done...onward.
