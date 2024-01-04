Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

New Found Gold Corp.: A Sell Until There Are Revenues

Joseph Parrish profile picture
Joseph Parrish
249 Followers

Summary

  • NFGC is a mineral exploration company with no revenues and negative cash flows.
  • The company has been raising capital through share dilution and is dependent on additional financing to continue operations.
  • NFGC has potential for future revenue generation through the development and production of its gold deposits, but this process has not yet started.

Group of men in a mine

andresr

As I comb through gold miners, I came across the mineral exploration company New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC). Of the four analyses written on it in 2023 here on Seeking Alpha, two were Buys, and two were Holds. I, however, think the

This article was written by

Joseph Parrish profile picture
Joseph Parrish
249 Followers
My name is Joe Parrish. I first entered investing in 2020 as an individual value investor, keen to understand the fundamentals of businesses and buy shares at attractive prices. From May 2022 to May 2023, I worked as an investment advisory representative at Fidelity Investments. I am now self-employed through other ventures.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

The Freak profile picture
The Freak
Today, 6:20 PM
Comments (1.6K)
@Joseph Parrish your timing is peculiar: I bought 3000 shares today as a starter position. Had you (or SA) published just a bit earlier, I maybe would have reconsidered! This said, NFGC is a unique set of deposits and will rally with a turn in sentiment for the miners... which I'm positioned for. Thx for the write up and let's plan another in a few months time, ya?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NFG:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NFG:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NFGC
--
NFG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.