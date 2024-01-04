Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Obvious Trade In Annaly Capital Management Preferred Shares

Summary

  • Annaly Capital Management, Inc. PFD SER G, or NLY-G, has the highest probability of delivering negative returns among the three preferred shares discussed.
  • NLY-I is the most appealing choice, offering a better deal than NLY-G with higher dividends after the floating rate kicks in and a lower price.
  • Investors in NLY-G should consider selling their position and purchasing NLY-I for the lower price today and the superior income when both shares are floating.
A quick article on the Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) preferred shares.

These ratings sum up my views and come with several additional categories of data about the yields:

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have positions in several preferred shares, but none in the preferred shares from NLY. I see some other opportunities that are undervalued by more than NLY-I, so I'm focusing on those targets instead. However, for anyone in NLY-G, choosing to swap it for NLY-I should be a pretty obvious move.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

s
sabex
Yesterday, 6:42 PM
Comments (359)
"More income is inherently better than less income."
Love it!
d
dean3084
Yesterday, 6:36 PM
Comments (1.36K)
Nice article and analysis. I bought NLY-I in February 2021. Bought more in the $21 and $22 range. I also hold the common and its been taking me behind the shed for a whipping more than I wish. Thanks. :-)
AI - Alternative Investing profile picture
AI - Alternative Investing
Yesterday, 6:32 PM
Comments (7.51K)
So if one is putting together a basketball team from the 3 NLY prefs, NLY -I is the tallest midget?
