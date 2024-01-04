Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ulta Beauty: No Longer A Value Play (Rating Downgrade)

Jan. 04, 2024
Yuval Rotem
Summary

  • Following a 27% surge without significant fundamental surprises since my previous article, I no longer view Ulta as a value play.
  • Investors should look beyond the seemingly low P/E ratio, and understand Ulta's growth trajectory is materially different from what it was a few years ago.
  • The company's reliance on UB Media and digital is alarming, as those are still small and highly unlikely to move the needle in the short term.
  • Without an international expansion, Ulta won't be able to leverage its number one value proposition to reaccelerate growth, and will probably grow in line with the industry.
  • I downgrade the stock to a Hold and encourage investors to wait for higher certainty regarding the company's growth prospects.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), a specialty beauty retailer, has seen its stock rise by nearly 30% in a span of less than two months, between its October 2023 lows and December of that year.

Despite the sharp upswing, Ulta ended

I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

