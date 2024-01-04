Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GCOW: Large-Cap Global Value Fund With Attractive Distribution Yield

Jan. 04, 2024 6:57 PM ETPacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW)IWD, IWF, URTH
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.33K Followers

Summary

  • Risk/reward is not favorable for mega-cap growth stocks, as their valuations becomes stretched.
  • A better risk/reward bet is international equities, where valuations are much more reasonable.
  • The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF is a value-focused fund that provides exposure to international companies with high free cash flows and dividends.
  • The GCOW ETF pays an attractive 5.3% distribution yield.

Global Network - USA, United States Of America, North America - Global Business, Flight Routes, Connection Lines

DKosig

Although mega-cap growth stocks like Microsoft (MSFT) and Nvidia (NVDA) powered the U.S. markets to strong gains in 2023, I am not convinced they will continue to outperform in 2024. According to research from the well-respected institutional asset

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.33K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GCOW ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GCOW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GCOW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.