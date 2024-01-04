Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Crocs: Growth At A Reasonable Price

Jan. 04, 2024 11:27 PM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX) Stock
Moat Investing
Summary

  • Crocs has solidified its position in the footwear industry with iconic, patented designs, notably in its flagship segment. The company operates under two main segments: Crocs and HEY DUDE.
  • CROX stock has faced a steep decline of over 40% since last April due to the underperformance of the recent HEYDUDE acquisition, creating an investment opportunity.
  • Despite challenges, the analysis suggests an undervalued territory for the Company. A target investment position of around $80 is suggested, with a potential for growth.

Pink and blue flip flops on the wooden pier with blurred sun glare

Investment Thesis

In the investing world, finding a great opportunity with lots of potential for growth is always thrilling. As value investors, we aim to find those hidden treasures where the market may be overlooking true worth, leading to undervaluation. Today, we're turning our attention

We are a group of experienced investors that like to dig deeper into stocks to find growth stories at a reasonable price with strong economic moats. We also aim to conduct high-quality analysis by deep diving into valuations, key business drivers, risk/reward, and different future scenarios.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

