Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SCHD: 2023 Was Tough, But This High-Quality Dividend Fund Should Rebound In 2024

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SCHD has the best combination of quality, dividend yield, and dividend growth among nearly 1,000 U.S. Equity ETFs I analyze. But 2022-2023 was disappointing, and SCHD became a bottom-quartile performer.
  • The primary reason was weak growth, and that might not change soon. Earnings revisions are relatively weak, and my evaluation across the ETF universe indicate analysts still favor growth stocks.
  • Still, SCHD is a long-term hold because it's a high-quality fund. Its market-cap weighting scheme drives this, as does its quality and dividend-based composite score.
  • This article walks you through SCHD's selection process, discusses the purpose of each screen. You'll also learn the reasons for why stocks are added and deleted from its Index, and what to expect when it reconstitutes again in March.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Business standard auditing quality control certification. Quality control assurance standards business concept.

Pakin Jarerndee/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The following article reiterates my October 2023 buy rating on the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), a rare product consistently holding high-quality U.S. stocks with high dividend yields and dividend growth

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
5.41K Followers

The Sunday Investor is a Chartered Investment Manager with a Bachelor’s in commerce on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. His insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level go deeper than most to include a set of alternative funds for a range of innovative ETF ideas. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETFs you might be considering as long investments.

He is a contributor to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder where he manages the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio." Hoya Capital Income Builder helps investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, VIG, SPY, BRK.B, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

M
Moneypath
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (21)
How about SCHD vs FNDX vs SYLD? Very interested in comparing performance differences and the differences in returns. I sold SCHD and purchased FNDX. Own SYLD. All sort of fall in similar category, although SCHD more blend.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SCHD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.