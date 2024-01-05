Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DIA: Why The Dow Could Outperform SPY, QQQ In 2024

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
3.36K Followers

Summary

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average is likely to outperform the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 in 2024 due to its collection of tenured businesses with strong management and sustainability of profits.
  • DIA is historically undervalued compared to the QQQ ETF, indicating potential for a major market downturn.
  • DIA has been relatively less volatile recently, which could be advantageous in 2024 as market risk factors make US stocks more vulnerable.
Stock market charts

samxmeg

In my recent article discussing my thoughts for 2024, one detail that could have easily been missed is one that the first week of January may already be pointing to. Specifically, while nothing in investing is a sure thing (except volatility and being wrong

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
3.36K Followers
The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.We also encourage you to visit our website, ETFYourself.com, where Rob's ETF research system and model portfolios are offered directly to subscribers seeking a more detailed, interactive experience. Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. As you can tell from our work here and elsewhere, we decided not to retire!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Also as noted in article, QQQ puts and calls. Also have SPY puts and calls.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
Scottie B
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (307)
It's an interesting thought experiment. I'm not sure if DIA has ever outperformed QQQ (unless we're talking about being down -5% DIA vs -25% QQQ) but this is fun to think about
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DIA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DIA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.