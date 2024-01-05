GCOW: Rare Combination Of High Yield And Dividend Growth

baona

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) is a fund that focuses on companies around the world with a global reach that has strong cash flows and distributes a significant portion of their earnings to investors in dividends. The goals of the fund include providing high income, providing income growth, and providing share price stability to investors.

The fund currently holds about 110 stocks, and most of them seem to be industrial companies. I am not very surprised by this, considering that industrial companies with global reach tend to have strong cash flows and big dividends. When we look at the company's top holdings we see 3 car companies including Ford (F), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCPK:MBGYY), two mining companies including BHP Group (BHP) and Rio Tinto (RIO), a couple of pharmaceutical companies such as AbbVie (ABBV), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Novartis (NVS) and so on. There are also companies engaged in energy, transportation, and other industries within the fund including its top holding Møller - Mærsk (OTCPK:AMKBY).

When looking at the fund's holdings, one thing you will notice is that the majority of its holdings (though not all of them) are cyclical companies in highly cyclical industries. For example, the automotive is considered a highly cyclical industry whose health depends significantly on the state of the economy, whereas the pharmaceutical industry is less cyclical in nature and this industry's earnings tend to be more stable.

Unfortunately, many industrials have a bad habit of distributing most of their earnings in dividends when things are going great, which leaves them with very little cushion when things are going bad. We haven't had a true recession in almost 15 years, and many people don't even remember what it was like. When we are in an economy that never seems to want to go in a recession, individuals and companies grow too comfortable thinking that good times will last forever, but they rarely do.

Having said that, one thing I really like about this fund is that it does a good job of coupling high dividend yield with strong dividend growth. There are a lot of funds that offer strong dividend growth but their yield is usually very low around 1-2%. Then there are a lot of funds that offer higher yields of 5-6% but lack dividend growth. This fund offers a 5.25% as well as solid dividend growth. As a matter of fact, the fund's dividend distributions more than tripled since 2016 (up from 52 cents in 2016 to $1.81 in 2023). Notice that the fund's distributions did not grow in a straight line and there are periods with declining distributions such as the period from 2019 to 2020, but in general terms, the long-term trend is definitely upwards.

In 2022 and 2023, a lot of dividend growth was supported by the materials and energy sectors because commodity prices were on the rise, but this probably won't last for long since commodity and energy prices stabilized since then. Moving forward, dividend growth will probably have to come from elsewhere, such as the automotive or pharmaceutical industries.

The fund's valuation metrics look quite attractive, but it's by design. It specifically picks stocks that have a high cash flow yield, low P/E, and high dividend yield. It even weighs its holdings by dividend yield and caps each of its holdings to a maximum weight of 2%. As a result, the fund's free cash flow yield is 8.02% and its P/E ratio is 6.77 as compared to the FTSE Developed Large Cap Index which consists of 1,000 stocks and this fund uses as a starting point that comes with a 3.36% cash flow yield and a P/E of 20. Notice that the fund doesn't filter for dividend growth even though it posted an impressive dividend growth during its existence as I mentioned above. It looks like the dividend growth is more of a side product for this fund, but it may or may not happen in the future.

When it comes to performance, the fund has resulted in total returns of 93% since its inception several years ago. While this might look impressive at first, it falls behind the overall market's (SPY) performance. Still, if you are looking for an income play that has both high yield and decent dividend growth, this might address some of your need. Just don't expect to outperform the markets by a large margin, especially when the performance of the overall market is driven almost entirely by 7 mega-cap technology stocks also known as the Magnificent Seven. The fund's total returns come to an annualized compounded average of 8.5% which is still not bad even though it was not as good as the overall market's total returns during the same period. During this period the fund's worst year performance was -8% (in 2022 when the S&P 500 dropped by -17%) and its worst drawdown was -27% (in 2020 when the S&P 500 dropped by -37% during COVID crash), so the fund seems to hold on a bit better during tough times even though it underperforms during a bull run.

If you had bought $10k of this fund and held it until now while reinvesting dividends, your annual income would have reached $948 by 2023 which is a yield of 9.48% against your original yield. This was accomplished by a combination of dividend hikes and reinvestments, assuming it's held in a tax-deferred account such as within a 401k portfolio.

One issue I have with the fund is its high expense ratio of 0.60%. The fund actually collects a dividend yield of 5.65% from its holdings but only distributes about 5.25% which means you get a cut of 0.40% from your dividends. The remaining 0.20% most likely comes from capital gains, since the fund will shift things around and close some positions for a profit when those positions don't fit its goals anymore. I generally don't mind paying fees for funds that do something unique that I can't easily replicate or funds that beat overall market returns, but this fund seems to do neither. The one thing in this fund that's difficult to replicate is exposure to international stocks which have low liquidity and low volume, but I don't know if it's worth paying a large fee. Investors should decide whether this is worth it or not, depending on their goals.