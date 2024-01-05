Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Atlanta Braves: This Yankees Fan Is A Buyer

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Atlanta Braves, recently split off from Liberty Media, is an attractive acquisition target for potential buyers.
  • Sports teams often trade on a multiple of revenue, and the Braves has consistently been profitable with control over their television rights and a significant real estate development.
  • The valuation of the Braves, considering both the baseball revenue and the real estate, suggests a potential stock price increase from the current market cap.
Coca-Cola At The Atlanta Braves Parade

Derek White

Basic Thesis:

Investing requires setting aside biases and prejudices to objectively examine investments. As a lifelong Yankee fan (proud owner of World Series rings with my last name on them), I am shunting my loyalties and coming out in favor of the Atlanta

﻿

My new investment group, Catalyst Hedge Investing, is live. The launch has been terrific. The chat board is live and active as is the best ideas portfolio. There are still generous introductory prices for early subscribers that will continue for the life of your subscription. Come join the fun!

This article was written by

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
9.82K Followers

Cashfow Hunter has over 25 years of experience in the markets, with nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. His experience investing in debt and equity markets gives him unique insights into markets. He successfully predicted the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank. He has degrees from Wharton and MIT.

He leads the investing group Catalyst Hedge Investing, in which he shares his best long and short ideas. He looks for investment ideas with asymmetric risk/reward and a clear catalyst. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BATRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BATRK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BATRK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BATRA
--
BATRK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.