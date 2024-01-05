Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Equity ETFs Start 2024 With 14th Straight Weekly Inflow

Jan. 05, 2024 2:00 AM ETDXY, VIX, IWN, QQQ, IWD, XLE, TBIL, AGG, HYG, TLT
Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
365 Followers

Summary

  • Money market funds and taxable bond funds were the only attracters of net new capital.
  • The total number of contract signings had grown month over month in the Northwest, Midwest, and West, but contracted in the South.
  • No equity mutual fund subgroups recorded inflows over the trailing week.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

The data sourced in the article below is derived from Lipper's Global Fund Flows application. GFF can be found on LSEG Workspace.

During LSEG Lipper's fund-flows week that ended January 3, 2024, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets (including

This article was written by

Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
365 Followers
Jack Fischer joined Refinitiv Lipper as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is involved in analysis and research contributing to the FundFlow Insight and Fixed Income FundMarket reports. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Currently based in Chicago, his background includes fixed income fund analysis, credit market research, and ESG reporting. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DXY--
US Dollar Index
VIX--
S&P VIX Index
IWN--
iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF
QQQ--
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
IWD--
iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.