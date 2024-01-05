Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tradeweb Government Bond Update - December 2023

Jan. 05, 2024 1:45 AM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX
Tradeweb
Summary

  • In December, 10-year government bond yields once again decreased across the board. The month’s biggest mover was the yield on the UK 10-year Gilt.
  • On December 1, the credit rating agency Fitch lifted Greece’s long-term debt to investment grade.
  • Italy’s annual inflation rate fell to 0.7% in November from 1.7% in the previous month, marking its lowest reading since February 2021.

Treasury bonds concept. American flag, dollars and plate.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

In December, 10-year government bond yields once again decreased across the board. The month’s biggest mover was the yield on the UK 10-year Gilt, which fell 64 basis points to 3.53% from 4.17% in the month prior.

Tradeweb
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. In an average trading day, Tradeweb facilitates more than $570 billion in notional value.

