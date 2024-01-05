Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba: I've Been Wrong, But The Investment Could Still Work Out

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
29.62K Followers

Summary

  • I have experienced significant losses with my investment in Alibaba but remain committed to the stock.
  • BABA is trading at a low valuation compared to U.S. big tech companies, making it an attractive investment opportunity.
  • Alibaba is rewarding shareholders through share buybacks and the implementation of a dividend program.
Alibaba headquarter

maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

What else can I say about Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)? It's been one of my worst-performing holdings. Over the past several years, the China growth story didn't play out how I thought it would as geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds drastically impacted the investment

Comments (6)

b
bdf400
Today, 10:09 AM
Comments (56)
Steven, thanks for a good fact-based write-up.

The data set for Alibaba is great but obviously the sentiment is not. I’m guessing that there has been a continuing outflow of international investment in this name without sufficient Chinese buying to neutralize. So, an important question is how much is owned internationally and domestically? When the flows stabilize, and when Chinese buyers predominate the market, I would guess there’s a better chance of Alibaba rising to its fundamental value.
R
Ron1634
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (3.04K)
At a 1.33% yield, implies that BABA will distribute 1X per year - correct?
UncleWarren profile picture
UncleWarren
Today, 9:34 AM
Comments (168)
If you like a stock at 245 you should love it at 73
S
SteveX
Today, 9:18 AM
Comments (337)
I can't understand why the word investment is used so often when referring to BABA and many Chinese stocks .. when they are actually used as charitable donation vehicles used to syphon off funds to prop up the Chinese communist government.
purplemountaingirl profile picture
purplemountaingirl
Today, 9:16 AM
Comments (3.47K)
Money flowing out of China, not into China.
J
Jozsef
Today, 9:02 AM
Comments (368)
Your original purchasing price is not relevant for a good analysis to buy / hold / sell. Beware of behavioral biases
