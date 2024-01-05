Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ZIM Integrated Shipping: Prime Beneficiary Of Red Sea Disruptions, Buy

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In an irony of fate, Israel-based liner company ZIM Integrated Shipping appears to be among the greatest beneficiaries of ongoing disruptions in the Red Sea due to its massive spot exposure.
  • The Drewry World Container Index has increased by 61% in the past week alone, with spot freight rates from China to certain European destinations increasing by over 100%.
  • With the situation in the Red Sea unlikely to change materially anytime soon and annual freight contracts up for renegotiation in February, a boost to contract rates seems likely.
  • As container freight rates are expected to increase further ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday next month, the company's shares might have more room to run, even after the 100%+ rally from recent lows.
  • Consequently, I am upgrading the company's shares from "Hold" to "Speculative Buy".
ZIM Mount Everest

Daniel Wright

Note:

I have covered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

In a surprise twist of fate, Israel-based liner company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ("ZIM") appears to

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
17.07K Followers

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZIM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Article Update Today, 3:52 AM
Comments (45.33K)
Please note that this article has been authored and published independently from my work for Value Investor's Edge ("VIE").

ZIM is also a VIE-covered stock which is actively discussed in the exclusive VIE group chat and owned by certain VIE analysts and members.

At this point my exclusive contributions to VIE are largely limited to offshore energy service stocks (RIG, SDRL, NE, VAL, BORR, DO, HLX, SMHI, TDW) but I also dedicate plenty of time to discuss offshore and shipping stocks in the VIE trading chat group and answer whatever questions VIE members might have.
Joeri van der Sman profile picture
Joeri van der Sman
Today, 3:22 AM
Comments (12.49K)
Thanks for a great article Henrik.

One aspect that makes ZIM especially interesting and volatile, is the huge short interest of about 25% of the freefloat. Those shorts are horribly positioned with the current Suez canal mess, so it makes ZIM a bit of a very volatile battleground stock.
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Today, 3:57 AM
Comments (45.33K)
@Joeri van der Sman

Thanks, Joeri.

I actually decided against discussing the large short interest in the stock and rather focus on the major fundamental benefits of the recent Red Sea disruptions for ZIM.

While the article still represents a trading call to a certain extent, there is also a decent change for ZIM's fundamentals to improve in a more sustained way.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

