How To Invest $600,000 In 2024 To Live Off Of Dividends Forever

Jan. 05, 2024 7:15 AM ET
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • You may be able to retire with half of what you thought you needed.
  • Dividends can help you get there.
  • We discuss how and share a sample portfolio to accomplish this.
Pink piggybank stuffed with dollar bills

MarsBars

After several years of sky-high inflation, the cost of living is higher than ever. This is particularly true if you did not already own a home before mortgage interest rates and rents soared over the past few years. As a result, an increasing

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
26.57K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD, ET, O, AY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

s
skeeter721
Today, 8:38 AM
Comments
Just reached my goal of 50k in dividend payments and your article reinforces that I'm still on track. Started taking payouts this year. thanks
H
HenryBL
Today, 8:41 AM
Comments
@skeeter721 Fantastic. Exactly what I aiming for. What are your top holdings going into 2024?
Manzanita Research profile picture
Manzanita Research
Today, 8:34 AM
Comments
Good article however, the single greatest thing an investor with a lower-than-desired balance can do to retire is to move to the lowest cost of living location they can. For some, this may mean moving to Southeast Asia to locations like Thailand or Vietnam. With prudent dividend investing + one of these Far East locations, you will be much less likely to need to touch your principal and can thus live off dividends into perpetuity.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:35 AM
Comments
@Manzanita Research Indeed and a good addition. However, this article is focused on the investing side of the equation, not the cost side.
i
idahoradm
Today, 8:23 AM
Comments
Excellent article.
I’m not going to retire tomorrow because of this article. However the article increases confidence that you don’t have to go by the 4% rule. There’s legitimate ways to achieve retirement income with a modest portfolio.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:36 AM
Comments
@idahoradm glad you found it useful!
PauloCostaSilva profile picture
PauloCostaSilva
Today, 8:02 AM
Comments
600k in that portfolio inly if you are about to retire. If you are in your 20's 30's or you just entered your 40's, take those 600k and look for a good mix or growth, dividend growth and value plays. A 1-2% yield portfolio is everything you need for now and the next 20-25 years. When you get to your 60's you'll think about what to then.
If I had to park 600k like this, the 48k I would get from the dividend would be reinvested immediately on some growth.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:08 AM
Comments
@PauloCostaSilva I agree that the further out from retirement you are, the more aggressive you should be in your investing style. Whether that be through "growth" investing or "value" investing is a personal choice. I have done just fine going down the value and dividends path in my 20s and 30s, but I know that "growth" has also been exceptionally fruitful over the past decade plus as well.
rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
Today, 8:00 AM
Comments
Cute article. Where does someone pay “$2K or less to rent a small home/decent apartment” and be safe?
rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
Today, 8:02 AM
Comments
@Samuel Smith Amazing! Thanks for responding.
j
jpsnakes
Today, 7:56 AM
Comments
Interesting and thanks. In three months I turn 59 and a half and will move my TSP balance (happens to be around 600k) into my IRA. I will retire at the end of this year when I turn 60. I have been modeling how to build my income portfolio to offset the two pensions I will have. The current model I have been playing with holds 42 securities. I never thought of scaling that down to 10 holdings.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:04 AM
Comments
@jpsnakes You're welcome. Keep in mind that this is simply a model portfolio - not personalized advice - and that a large percentage of this is in broadly diversified ETFs. As far as proper diversification goes, you only probably need 1-3 holdings if they are in ETFs. In my view, the only reason to hold individual stocks is if you either (1) want to juice your income yield or (2) want to try to generate some alpha in your portfolio. Otherwise, ETFs keep it simple. I personally only invest in individual stocks because I have been able to beat the market pretty consistently but for those not able to pursue that endeavor, ETFs are great.
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 7:53 AM
Comments
Samuel, I think such thought exercises are worthwhile. And would agree that understanding the long-term costs of maintaining whatever lifestyle you develop is very worthwhile. But here are a few of many possible questions.

How much additional savings should you have for these kinds of things?
Remodeling your house to accommodate the wheelchair you or your spouse end up in.
Buying the many life assistance devices that improve your quality of life but are not covered by the medicare-medical complex, one of which might be a better wheelchair.
Paying for multiple rehab visits for you wayward child at $50k each.
Replacing the roof on your house.
etc etc.

In short, there may be a need for, and definitely can be a use for, substantial reserves above and beyond the minimum.

Paul
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 7:59 AM
Comments
@R. Paul Drake good questions and I agree that there are ultimately endless questions and scenarios that could cause one to call into question whether or not they are financially "secure" in retirement. What if China invades Taiwan, plunging us into global depression and potentially even ultimately nuclear war? What if another pandemic breaks out, this time one which is truly deadly for everyone rather than a select few in the population? What if your wife leaves you and you are saddled with a costly and disruptive divorce? What if we have runaway inflation for an extended period of time? I could go on...

I suppose, unless you have everything in gold and treasuries you are always going to have to take on investing risk, and there will always be life expense risk. What level of "preparation" for that is necessary is ultimately a highly personal question based on your circumstances and medical history/family medical history. That is something that a financial advisor/planner would be better suited to help with.
C
Centrino
Today, 8:03 AM
Comments
@R. Paul Drake Hi Paul, currently, what's you favourite REIT paying a high dividend yield (and which is safe enough) ?
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 8:13 AM
Comments
@Centrino Owning such REITs is one goal of mine. I will share my current REIT portfolio in an article out next week. And will provide my annual update my (more secure, lower-yield) Go-Fishing Portfolio a week or so later. One REIT in both of them is SPG.
Paul
T
ThinkingOne
Today, 7:41 AM
Comments
It is interesting that SCHD has a dramatically higher growth rate than all of the individual stocks. How is that achieved?
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 7:45 AM
Comments
@ThinkingOne only the ones shown here. SCHD's portfolio is filled with stock with higher dividend growth rates too. The reason for its higher dividend growth is simply due to the fact that it invests in higher growth companies that also pay a lower dividend yield.
B
Be A Man
Today, 7:36 AM
Comments
Only Bxsl on your list is in my retirement portfolio. All BDCs in my Ira and half Roth. My rmd starts this year. Two taxable accounts s few monthly pay BDCs but mostly Cefs.
C
Centrino
Today, 7:25 AM
Comments
Thanks !
I prefer $ADC to $O, for the bigger growth potential.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 7:21 AM
Comments
Good article. Good list of stocks. I own EPD and ET.
I chose to own FSK instead of BXSL in the BDC sector more than a year ago based upon my belief that the discount at which FSK traded to its NAV would shrink over time. Indeed, over the past year, that discount has declined significantly from 31% to 16%, driving a substantial increase in the price of FSK, so my thesis has played out well. BXSL currently trades at an 8% premium to its NAV, but I concur that it is a well-managed BDC.
B
Be A Man
Today, 7:37 AM
Comments
@ndardick Fsk is far riskier than Bxsl. Look at some of Bdc buzz articles.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 7:47 AM
Comments
@ndardick glad you liked the article. If I were focused on total returns, I would prefer FSK over BXSL too. This article was focused on stable and attractive long-term dividends.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

