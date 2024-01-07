Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Eagle Point Income: The 2026 Term Preferred Shares Offer A 8% YTM

Summary

  • Eagle Point Income offers attractive 2026 term preferred shares with a 5% dividend yield and a yield to maturity of approximately 8%.
  • The company has a strong asset coverage level and is able to cover its preferred dividend payments with just 24% of its adjusted net investment income.
  • Eagle Point Income's common shares, EICA shares, and EICB all offer attractive investment opportunities.
Collateralized Loan Obligations CLO is shown on the business photo using the text

Andrii Dodonov

Introduction

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) is an investment company focusing on the BB tranches of CLO debt. And just like in my previous article, I'd like to refer you to Steven Bavaria's articles which often

This article was written by

20.53K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EIC, EICA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I currently have no position in EICB but I am considering initiating a long position.

Comments (4)

Greg_Maryland profile picture
Greg_Maryland
Today, 1:20 PM
Comments (1.68K)
Nice note, thanks for sharing.

I'm long EICA and EICB. I've been adding to EICA on dips.

Three things are very attractive to me with the investment.
- Short to medium duration
- Required minimum coverage
- Investment in the CLO bonds vs the CLO equity.
gnewmie23 profile picture
gnewmie23
Today, 12:04 PM
Comments (628)
I’ve been investing monthly in EICB since inception, to go long with a long position In the common EIC shares that I add to on occasion after starting. Position about 18 months ago.
lukamandic profile picture
lukamandic
Today, 1:28 PM
Comments (82)
@The Investment Doctor I am from Europe and if i buy EICA do I need to pay dividend tax in USA?
Tax rate for ordinary shares is 30%, but what about prefered?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

