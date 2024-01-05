Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Back in early November, I wrote that while Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) has proven its early skeptics wrong about its business model, that the stock looked fully valued at the time. With the company hosting its first investors day last month, let's catch up on the name.

Company Profile

As a reminder, CHWY operates an online pet e-commerce platform. It sells a variety pet related items including pet food, pet health & wellness items, and other merchandise. The consumable and healthcare categories account for about 85% of its sales, and over 75% of its sales come from autoship customers.

The e-commerce retailer has eighteen fulfillment centers across the U.S. and can reach 80% of the U.S. population with overnight shipping and 100% within two days. Overall, its sells over 110,000 products from more than 3,500 brands.

Investor Day

At its investor day in mid-December, CHWY set out some long-term growth targets. The company is projecting sales to be a high single digit CAGR (compounded annual growth rate), although it noted that revenue growth in FY24 will be below that goal. When CHWY reported its Q3 results earlier in December, it posted 8% sales growth, but forecast only 3% revenue growth for Q4. Its full-year FY23 revenue growth is projected to be 10%. So it appears FY24 will see a marked deceleration revenue growth.

Company Presentation

Meanwhile, it is looking for adjusted EBITDA margins of 10% or more. By comparison, its 2023 EBITDA margin is projected to be about 3%. The company also set a target of 1.5-2.0% of its sales going towards capex, with two-thirds of that towards growth capex. That should lead to strong free cash flow generation.

One of the big areas of growth CHWY will look to target is expanding its Chewy Health business, where it has already become the country's largest pet pharmacy. It views pet health in the U.S. as having a $47 billion TAM, of which $22 billion is product sales and insurance, while the rest is vet services.

As CHWY captures more pharmacy and health sales, it also notes that this segment can carry margins that are 1,000 basis points higher than its retail operations. Thus, this segment becoming a larger part of the pie should help drive overall company gross margins, as well as help it get to that adjusted EBITDA goal as well.

The company noted that under 20% of its customer base bought pharmacy and health products from it in the last year, giving it a lot of expansion opportunity within its existing customer base. At the same time, it sees pet pharmacy spending shifting to a 40-50% share over the long term, up from 10% in 2018 and 30% in 2023.

In the near term, the company will focus on growing its pharmacy and health products by expanding into its existing customer base. In the medium term, it will also look to expand into some B2B services with its PracticeHub e-commerce platform for vets and through its Rhapsody PIMS (veterinary practice information system).

Longer term, it will look to increase insurance adoption with its pet insurance partners, and also ramp up its clinic footprint. The company will launch 4-8 Chewy clinics built from the ground up in FY24. The company also is offering a telemedicine vet service as well.

On the Retail front, the company is also looking to grow with some higher margin initiatives. As part of this, CHWY is rolling out an ad platform. It currently has sponsored product and brand ads, and will soon roll out paid search that will drive shoppers to products on Chewy and social shopping.

CHWY will also look to expand and grow its private label offerings. Its American Journey private label brand already has $125 million in sales for dog food, while it recently launched a supplement brand called Vibeful. It will look to expand its product portfolio into areas like cat food, while also starting to promote and advertise its brands more, which it hasn't done much of to date.

Private brands can carry up to 700 basis points better margins for the company. Its private label brands currently make up mid single digits sales, and it is targeting getting that up to 15%+.

Also on the Retail front, the company is looking to build a one stop shop for pet services, where it can use its tech platform to connect users to services such as grooming, boarding, training, and walking, among others.

Further out, CHWY also sees international expansion as an opportunity with a $200 billion TAM. The company has recently entered Canada, which is sees as having a $10 billion TAM. The company said it is using a capital light warehouse and fulfillment structure in Canada using 3PL partners, while it is using FedEx (FDX) as a logistics partner.

Company Presentation

The strategy that CHWY's laid out at its investor day is intriguing. The health & pharmacy business opportunity is the most exciting, as the company has a large runway to sell into its current customer base. This is a much higher margin business as well, which really just increases the attractiveness of the opportunity and helps the company reach its longer term EBITDA margin goals.

It's also interesting to see the company opening physical clinics. This carries more risk given the costs involved, and thus I am less enthused by this strategy, but it will likely be a slow rollout to test the effectiveness. Using its tech stack to sell services to vets and consumers, however, seems a bit more promising.

I also like its strategy with ads, which should help lead to more incremental high margin revenue, as well as its increased push into private label. These are both some pretty tried and true strategies that generally work well.

Expanding internationally, outside of Canada, is likely a ways off. The opportunity is both intriguing and risky. CHWY works in the U.S. due to its infrastructure, logistics, and scale. It won't have that if it eventually decides to enter Europe and it will cost a lot of money to build that out.

Valuation

CHWY currently trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 21.3x the FY24 (ending January 2025) consensus of $402.3 million. Based on FY25 EBITDA projections of $534.9 million, it trades at a 16x multiple.

On a PE basis, the company trades at 30.5x the FY24 consensus of 68 cents and 23.9x the FY25 consensus of 87 cents.

Revenue is projected to grow over 5.3% next fiscal year and 7.2% in FY2025.

CHWY trades at a premium to other pet-related stocks, as well as other online retailers.

CHWY Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

In my original write-up, I did not provide a fair value range. Based on its slowing growth for next year, I think a 10-15x EV/multiple on FY25 EBITDA would be appropriate. That would be a fair value of between $13.50-$20.00 for the company, which is below where it is trading today.

Conclusion

I like CHWY's mostly recurring business model through its autoship program, and its plans to grow the business. I think its focus on growing its higher margin pet pharmacy & health business is a great opportunity, while pushing more private label and sponsored ads also makes a lot of sense. Improving its gross margins is really the key for the company moving forward in my view.

That said, with its revenue growth forecast set to slow into the mid-single digit range next year, it's difficult to assign the company a much higher multiple than it is trading at today. At the right price, I'd be a buyer of CHWY, but that it's not there right now. As such, I'm neutral on the stock.