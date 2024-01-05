JHVEPhoto

Interest rate cuts are on the way. We said the same thing a year ago, but robust consumer spending, albeit with modest lending growth, resulted in real GDP numbers that were much better than expected. A regional banking crisis some 10 months ago sent so many small financial institutions into a tailspin in what turned out to be more of a crisis in confidence rather than a fundamental peril.

With a much different Financials-sector landscape today, amid optimism for a steeper yield curve, increased M&A, and easing risks from deposit outflows, many investors eye regional banks as a solid value-style investment theme for 2024. What's more, financial plays with a significant presence in asset management have benefitted from rising stock and bond prices in the last year.

I am upgrading shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a hold to a buy on a decent valuation and improved macro backdrop following the SVB saga last March and ongoing tailwinds for broker-dealers. Its chart remains a risk, however.

149bps of Cuts Priced Into 2024

According to Bank of America Global Research, LPLA is the largest independent broker-dealer in the United States with $1.2Tn in client assets. The firm supports more than 22,000 financial advisors nationwide, through a number of services including brokerage & advisory, investment solutions, technology and cybersecurity platforms, operational support, and compliance oversight.

The California-based $17.5 billion market cap Investment Banking and Brokerage industry company within the Financials sector trades at a somewhat low 16.3 forward non-GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a small 0.5% forward dividend yield as of January 2, 2024. Ahead of earnings due out in early February, shares have a moderate implied volatility percentage of 30% while short interest on the stock is low at just 1.3%.

Back in October, LPLA reported a solid Q3 report. Quarterly non-GAAP EPS of $3.74 beat the Wall Street consensus estimate of $3.57 while revenue of $2.52 billion, up an impressive 17% from year-ago levels, was about in line with expectations. The stock traded down initially on the report despite a decent operational performance driven by higher asset-based fees and lower payouts. Key for the firm, net new assets were solid, verifying near the top-end of expectations. While client cash revenues were lighter compared to the same period in 2022, its deposit ratio remained stable.

Then in December, the firm reported an impressive $8.4 billion gain in net new assets, an annual growth rate of more than 8%. Total advisory and brokerage assets neared $1.3 trillion, a 6.6% jump from October. Furthermore, total client cash balances were actually up sequentially, but still down 24% from November 2022.

As a capital-light firm with both external and organic growth, earnings are expected to rise significantly over the next several years, though key risks include uncertainty with what the Fed does as well as higher than expected interest rates. Executing poorly on M&A moves is also a risk.

LPL by the numbers

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings having risen more than 30% in 2023, though the current year's EPS change is seen as being quite low. Per-share profit growth is forecast to bounce back sharply by 2025. Following a string of bottom-line beats, the current consensus, per Seeking Alpha, shows non-GAAP EPS topping $15 this year and approaching $19 by 2025, all while the top line rises in the low double digits percent, on average. Dividends, meanwhile, are expected to climb at a high rate over the coming quarters, offering a potentially higher yield depending on what the stock price does.

LPL: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Forecasts

If we assume that LPLA trades at its 5-year historical earnings multiple of 15.9 and use a normalized EPS figure of $16.50, then the stock should be near $262, making it about 12% undervalued in my view. LPLA's price-to-book ratio is currently above its 5-year historical average, so this Financials sector firm is not a tremendous value, however.

LPL: Mixed Valuation Metrics

Compared to its peers, LPLA is challenged in some quant areas. It trades with a valuation premium given its high growth rate and robust asset-management trends. Still, the company's profitability metrics are best in class, though share-price momentum has been soft lately. EPS revisions, meanwhile, have been particularly negative, a trend seen throughout the industry.

Competitor Analysis

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q4 2023 earnings date of Thursday, February 1 AMC. The firm also reports monthly total net new assets for December on the 18th of this month. No other catalysts are seen on the calendar.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

While LPLA shares are undervalued in my view, the technical picture is less sanguine. Notice in the chart below that the stock is merely consolidating with a series of lower highs and higher lows. As shares coil, the eventual breakout or breakdown becomes all the more important. What's encouraging to me is that we have seen a notable uptick in its RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph - momentum often leads price, so this could be a bullish harbinger.

Also take a look at the volume profile - there was a significant volume spike late last year as the stock rose. Still, with a flat long-term 200-day moving average, there is no clear trend, and the stock has been basically flat since the middle of 2022. Finally, with a high amount of volume by price in the $180 to $240 zone, the current area may persist for quite some time, but a breakout above $240 would then have ample support should future pullbacks occur.

Overall, LPLA's chart is neutral.

LPLA: Neutral Consolidation Pattern, Improved Momentum

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on LPLA as asset flow trends are solid and long-term earnings growth trends appear favorable. Ahead of earnings next month, price action is somewhat lackluster, however.