Exxon Mobil: My First Strong Buy Oil & Gas Play For 2024

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation stock has delivered a flat 1-year total return as investors rotated out after its 2022 cycle peak. XOM investors shouldn't be surprised.
  • The energy sector is assessed to be 8% below its fair value, suggesting relatively attractive opportunities compared to the US market.
  • Exxon Mobil's growth metrics are expected to improve, potentially attracting more buyers and leading to an uptrend continuation for the stock.
  • I assessed that inward sector rotation to energy stocks had already started in mid-December and continued through the first week of 2024.
  • I argue why high-quality plays like XOM are well-poised to benefit from a welcomed sector rotation, as I'm ready to upgrade it into a Strong Buy.
ExxonMobil"s Baton Rouge Refinery, Louisiana, USA

JHVEPhoto

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) investors who added in early 2023 haven't had much to cheer about over the past year. Accordingly, XOM delivered a flat 1Y total return, as its dividends helped to mitigate the languid price performance. However, after a blistering

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
31.15K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in XOM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

S
SOXLTQQQ
Today, 2:23 PM
Comments (805)
$ERX for a month or 2 cost averaging is my Exxon baby
N
Natturner1966
Today, 2:17 PM
Comments (5.45K)
Agreed 👍🏾
Just bought some a couple days go. 50% position. I want to see if I can pick up more between $97 and $100. My is PT $120.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 1:55 PM
Comments (7.42K)
Excellent article, with which I concur. I am currently invested in the energy sector through EPD, XOM and DVN.

I started accumulating EPD a couple of years ago, and due to its appreciation subsequent to that time it is currently the single largest holding in our portfolio.

I recently bought a half position in DVN and a full position in XOM. I bought enough of XOM under $100 a few weeks ago so it's now in the Top 10 holdings in a portfolio of 28 stocks. In addition to its customary oil and gas businesses, I also like the fact that XOM has recently declared its intentions to expand into both hydrogen and lithium production over the next few years.
VMR Research profile picture
VMR Research
Today, 1:53 PM
Comments (57)
XOM is well positioned in the Permian for low cost production and growth.

NGL is a XOM service provider in the Permian that seems to be benefiting from Exxon's growth as well as others in the Permian Any thoughts on it's potential?
Thomas44 profile picture
Thomas44
Today, 1:36 PM
Comments (509)
I personally like and am long DVN in the space, but overall oil/energy sector looks good going forward as to supply versus demand with my only main concern on that front being global recession risk - fwiw
v
vinay80
Today, 1:33 PM
Comments (106)
I agree…looking to add more at this 100 or so level
